Can MPC's Gulf Coast Focus Fuel Stronger Future Refining Returns?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC is sharpening its focus on the Gulf Coast after announcing a $4.2 billion agreement to sell two Mid-Continent refineries and associated midstream assets to CVR EnergyCVI. The move gives the refiner an opportunity to redirect capital toward projects aimed at improving profitability and operational flexibility.

Under the agreement, MPC will receive $3.45 billion for its St. Paul Park, MN, and Mandan, ND, refineries, excluding inventory. Its midstream affiliate, MPLX, will receive $750 million for related assets. The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2026, subject to regulatory approval and customary conditions.

Management plans to reinvest MPC's proceeds primarily in the Gulf Coast, prioritizing opportunities that meet its return requirements. The region already houses the company's Galveston Bay and Garyville refineries, where projects are designed to improve product yields and processing flexibility.

At Galveston Bay, a 90,000-barrel-per-day distillate hydrotreater is targeted for completion by year-end 2027, increasing production of higher-value diesel for domestic and export markets. Garyville projects scheduled for the same period aim to lift crude throughput by 30,000 barrels per day and enable an additional 10,000 barrels per day of premium gasoline exports.

These investments may strengthen MPC's ability to capture attractive refining margins, although project execution and volatile fuel markets remain risks. The divestiture signals a deliberate shift toward concentrating available capital where management sees stronger long-term returns over time.

Other Refining Players with Gulf Coast Presence

Valero Energy Corporation VLO continues to strengthen its Gulf Coast refining operations through investments aimed at improving product yields and operational flexibility. During the third quarter of 2026, Valero completed its $230 million St. Charles refinery FCC optimization project, increasing production capacity for higher-value products, including alkylate and gasoline. VLO views the Gulf Coast as a highly competitive refining region, supported by abundant domestic crude supplies and access to cost-effective feedstocks. Valero also continues to evaluate shorter-cycle projects that enhance crude processing flexibility and product optimization, supporting stronger refining margins and long-term profitability.

Phillips 66 PSX is expanding its Gulf Coast midstream infrastructure to strengthen natural gas liquids (NGL) transportation, processing and export capabilities. The company is advancing its Coastal Bend pipeline expansion, with initial volumes expected in the fourth quarter of 2026 and a full ramp-up to 350,000 barrels per day in early 2027. Phillips 66 is also developing a third NGL fractionator in Corpus Christi to support growing regional volumes. These projects complement PSX’s established Gulf Coast refining and logistics operations, improving connectivity between supply basins and downstream markets while supporting long-term midstream earnings growth.

The Zacks Rundown on Marathon Petroleum

Shares of Marathon Petroleum displayed a staggering rally of 141.4% year to date compared with the Oil/Energy sector’s gain of 34.5%.

Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective — in terms of forward price-to-sales ratio — MPC is trading at a discount of 0.91X compared with the industry average of 1.71X.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPC’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $64.12 per share, indicating 499.3% year-over-year growth.

Zacks Investment Research

MPC stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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