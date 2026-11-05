Here's Why You Should Hold Solventum Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

Solventum Corporation SOLV is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, driven by strong demand across its business segments, supported by continued investment in innovation, R&D and digital capabilities. The optimism, led by a solid second-quarter 2026 performance and a solid restructuring program, is expected to contribute further. However, concerns regarding the rise in raw material costs persist.

In the year-to-date period, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 12.8% compared with the industry’s 8.7% growth. The S&P 500 increased 9.7% in the same time frame.

The renowned global healthcare solutions provider has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion. The company projects 18% earnings growth for 2026 and expects to maintain its strong performance going forward. Solventum’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.2%.

Let’s delve deeper.

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Key Drivers of SOLV Stock

Future Cost Transformation Program: Solventum’s “Transform for the Future” program targets about $500 million of annual cost savings through operational efficiencies, system streamlining and automation, with most benefits expected in 2027 and beyond. In 2026, management is still targeting operating margin expansion of 50 to 100 basis points despite higher tariff costs, reflecting sales leverage, programmatic savings and portfolio actions. Separation execution is also progressing.

By second-quarter 2026, Solventum had exited nearly 70% of roughly 200 transition service agreements and migrated about 950 of 1,200 systems. Management remains on pace to exit 90% of transition service agreements by 2026-end and expects separation costs to decline beginning in the fourth quarter.

Strategic Growth Drivers: Solventum continues to execute on its long-term growth strategy, with management expecting five key growth drivers to contribute more than 80% of future expansion. The company delivered roughly 4% normalized organic growth in second-quarter 2026 after adjusting for ERP advance orders and SKU exits. Within MedSurg, Advanced Wound Care rose 7.1% organically, supported by strong demand for V.A.C. Peel and Place, Prevena and Acera, while Tegaderm CHG adoption, sterilization assurance products and recent Attest launches continued to strengthen the business.

The company is also accelerating innovation, with nearly 20 new product launches planned through first-quarter 2028, including MedSurg launches in early 2027 and dental aesthetics products later this year. Dental Solutions reported 15.2% organic growth in the quarter, driven by products such as Clarity Aligners and Filtek innovations, while Health Information Systems grew 5.4% organically on strength in revenue cycle management, autonomous coding and international expansion. The planned separation of the HIS business is expected to sharpen Solventum's focus on its higher-growth MedSurg and Dental franchises.

Solid Q2 Results: Solventum delivered a strong second-quarter 2026, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Performance benefited from healthy demand, new product launches and stronger commercial execution across all three segments. MedSurg gained from negative pressure wound therapy and antimicrobial IV-site management products. Dental Solutions benefited from restorative and aesthetics offerings, while HIS maintained momentum in revenue cycle management.

Downsides of SOLV Stock

Potential Raw Material Cost Step-Up From 3M Supply Agreement: Solventum disclosed that under its long-term supply agreement with 3M, the supplier holds a contractual option in 2027 to increase the cost of certain raw materials supplied. If this option is exercised, it could create a 100-basis-point margin headwind.

The company emphasized that it is actively working with 3M to explore alternatives that could avoid this outcome. SOLV owns the intellectual property rights for these materials within its field of use, meaning it has the option to source the materials from other chemical manufacturers if necessary.

Trend in Estimate Revision

SOLV has been witnessing a stable estimate revision trend for 2026. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings per share (EPS) has remained stable at $7.21.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.97 billion, implying a 6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are OPKO Health OPK, Globus Medical GMED and Merit Medical SystemsMMSI.

OPKO Health, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a second-quarter 2026 adjusted loss of 1 cent per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 87.5%. Revenues of $163.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

OPK has an estimated earnings growth rate of 23.3% for 2026. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 95.1%.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.6%. Revenues of $789.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 12.4%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.9%.

Merit Medical Systems, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.19, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.9%. Revenues of $418.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%.

MMSI has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.4%. Merit Medical Systems’ earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 14.1%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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