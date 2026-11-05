Schneider & Norfolk Southern Unite for Domestic Intermodal Capacity

In a bid to expand domestic intermodal capacity across the United States, Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) have recentlyentered into a strategic agreement. The deal is likely to witness the union of Schneider’s 35 years of intermodal expertise, professional company drivers, company-owned assets and logistics capabilities with Norfolk Southern’s vast eastern U.S. intermodal network and ongoing infrastructure investments.

Schneider’s Intermodal Service is supported by its company-owned tractors, a fleet of almost 23,900 chassis and 26,800 containers, and a network of more than 60 intermodal rail hubs across North America. SNDR’s professional dray drivers handle more than 90% of its domestic drayage movements. Norfolk Southern’s intermodal volumes reported 3% growth in the third quarter of 2026, driven by consistent consumer demand, favorable truck-market dynamics and network improvements.

Schneider leverages more than 30 years of industry experience to offer customers the reliability of trucking combined with the cost and operational efficiencies of rail transportation. Its capabilities include company-owned containers, lightweight chassis, an in-house drayage fleet and dedicated drivers. The company further enhances service quality through priority rail access, efficient long-haul operations, satellite-enabled shipment tracking and advanced security measures.

The partnership with Norfolk Southern reinforces Schneider’s strategy of adapting to evolving customer requirements and shifting freight patterns. Norfolk Southern’s extensive eastern rail network expands Schneider’s market coverage, offering opportunities to enhance existing customer relationships, attract additional freight volumes and encourage the shift from truckload shipping to intermodal transportation.

The latest alliance with SNDR aligns with Norfolk Southern’s strategy of expanding infrastructure capacity to support future customer growth across its 22-state intermodal network. Key initiatives include launching a new service connecting Cincinnati and Atlanta, enhancing double-stack clearance along the East Edge route between the Midwest and New England, and expanding terminals in Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina and Illinois. The company is also upgrading facilities in Atlanta, Louisville, Harrisburg, Croxton, Chesapeake, Charlotte, Chicago and St. Louis through improvements in pavement, lighting, storage capacity, maintenance infrastructure, truck access and security systems. These investments are aimed at improving operational reliability, reducing driver turnaround times and enhancing the overall customer experience.

To Conclude

The partnership underscores Schneider and Norfolk Southern’s joint efforts to enhance the reliability and accessibility of intermodal transportation. By leveraging their complementary capabilities and investing in long-term infrastructure development, the companies aim to improve service efficiency, support customer growth and strengthen the domestic freight transportation network.

Both Schneider and Norfolk Southern currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.EXPD and Herc HoldingsHRI.

Expeditors currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

EXPD has an expected earnings growth rate of 30.59% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 17.15%.

Herc Holdings currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

HRI has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.41% for the current year. However, the company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 62.05%.

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