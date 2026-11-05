EME Falls 18.5% in a Month as Growth Strength Meets Execution Risk

EMCOR Group, Inc.EME shares have fallen 18.5% over the past month even as the company continues to post rapid revenue and earnings growth. The pullback creates a clear investor question: does the weakness offer a better entry point, or are execution risks catching up with the growth story?



The answer depends on whether EMCOR can convert a record pipeline into earnings without sacrificing margins as project complexity, labor needs and data-center concentration rise.

EME’s Past-Month Slide Tests the Growth Thesis

The recent share-price weakness contrasts with EMCOR’s third-quarter 2026 performance. Revenues rose 28.8% year over year to $5.54 billion, while adjusted earnings increased 46.1% to $9.60 per share.



Organic revenue growth was 25.5% in the quarter, showing that acquisitions were not the only driver. The disconnect between operating momentum and the stock’s decline puts greater weight on the durability of backlog, margins and project execution.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

EMCOR’s Backlog Still Signals Strong Demand

Remaining performance obligations reached a record $18.57 billion as of Sept. 30, 2026, up 47.2% year over year. Data-center obligations more than doubled to $8.74 billion, while healthcare rose 31%, water and wastewater increased 38%, and institutional work advanced 25%.



The demand backdrop is visible across related contractors as well. Comfort Systems USA, Inc.FIX provides mechanical, electrical, modular and plumbing systems across markets that include data centers, while Quanta Services, Inc.PWR serves load-center and electrical infrastructure needs tied to large power users.

EME’s Margin Gains Support the Fundamental Case

EMCOR’s adjusted third-quarter operating margin reached 10.5%, up from 9.4% a year earlier. For the first nine months of 2026, adjusted operating margin improved to 10% from 9.2%.



Prefabrication, disciplined project selection and stronger expense leverage are helping convert higher volumes into profit. Gross margin improved while selling, general and administrative expenses declined as a percentage of revenues. Management also raised 2026 revenue guidance to $20.6-$21 billion and adjusted earnings guidance to $34.50-$35.50 per share.

EMCOR Faces Labor, Mix and Timing Risks

Growth also raises execution demands. Skilled-labor availability, fixed-price contract exposure, tariffs, material-cost volatility and project timing can pressure costs or delay revenue and cash collection.



Data centers represented roughly 47% of remaining performance obligations, increasing sensitivity to hyperscaler spending. Management reported no current pushouts on major projects, but a larger concentration in one end market makes changes in customer schedules or capital spending more consequential.

EME’s Signals Point to Near-Term Strength

EME’s operating results and backlog support the growth case, while labor, contract mix and customer concentration argue against treating the recent decline as risk-free. The stock’s near-term indicators remain favorable, but execution will determine whether fundamentals can overcome weaker sentiment.



EME currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It also has a Momentum Score of A, Growth Score of B and VGM Score of B, while its Value Score is C. The combination favors near-term earnings and momentum characteristics, though the middling Value Score and operating risks keep the investment case balanced. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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