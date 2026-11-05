Roper Technologies Rewards Shareholders With 10% Dividend Hike

In a shareholder-friendly move, Roper Technologies, Inc.ROP recently announced a hike in its dividend payout. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 10% to $1.00 per share (annually: $4.00 per share). Roper Technologies will pay the new dividend on Jan. 19, 2027, to shareholders of record as of Jan. 4.



The move underscores the company’s sound financial health as it utilizes free cash flow to enhance its shareholders’ returns. The five-year compound annual growth rate of its dividend is 10.1%. The company has increased its dividend consecutively for 34 years. Before this, it had hiked its dividend by 10% to 91 cents per share in November 2025.

Sound Capital Allocation Strategies

Strong cash flows allow Roper Technologies to deploy capital effectively to reward shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks. In the first nine months of 2026, the company generated operating cash flow of $1.88 billion.



In the first nine months of 2026, Roper Technologies paid dividends of $281.4 million, up 5.8% year over year. In the same period, it repurchased approximately $2.73 billion worth of common shares. However, ROP did not repurchase any shares in the third quarter. Also, the company’s board approved a $3 billion share buyback program in October 2025, followed by a $3 billion increase in the authorization in April 2026.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

With a market capitalization of $49.2 billion, Roper Technologies presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is witnessing solid momentum in the Application Software segment, driven by strength across its Deltek, Vertafore, PowerPlan and Aderant businesses. Strong product demand across the ConstructConnect business is boosting the Network Software segment. However, high debt levels remain concerning.

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ROP’s shares have gained 24.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 3% growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has increased 0.7% to $22.38 per share in the past 60 days.

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In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for IEX’s 2026 earnings has increased 1.5%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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