GE HealthCare Unveils Allia Celeo to Advance Interventional Imaging

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently introduced Allia Celeo, a ceiling-mounted image-guided system designed to support procedural efficiency and precision imaging across cardiology and interventional radiology. Unveiled at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2026 conference in San Diego, the system combines an extra-wide-bore C-arm, an AI-powered imaging chain and workflow-focused features to help care teams manage a broad range of procedures and patient anatomies.

Per management, Allia Celeo expands GE HealthCare's Allia platform with a ceiling-mounted system designed to adapt to different interventional suite workflows. The solution provides hospitals with greater flexibility in configuring their procedural environments while supporting the company's focus on delivering more personalized and precise patient care.

GEHC Stock Trend Following the News

GEHC stock has gained 12.1% since the announcement on Sunday. Year to date, the stock has returned 4.6% against the industry’s 10.9% fall. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has risen 11.5% during the same timeframe.

The launch could strengthen GE HealthCare’s position in the advanced image-guided interventional systems market by expanding its portfolio across different clinical needs and operating-room configurations. As hospitals seek technologies that improve procedural efficiency and imaging consistency, Allia Celeo could appeal to facilities modernizing their interventional suites. Its compatibility with existing clinical applications and select third-party technologies may support adoption. Predictive service capabilities could help reduce equipment-related disruptions, strengthen customer relationships and support demand for GEHC’s interventional imaging portfolio.

GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion.

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More on the Allia Celeo System

Allia Celeo features a slim, symmetrical ceiling-mounted gantry with integrated cabling and an extra-wide bore that allows greater C-arm movement around patients, including those with higher body mass indexes. Its design supports steep imaging angles, improved visibility and communication among clinical staff, while fast ceiling panning and extended table coverage enable imaging across the patient's full anatomy. InnovaBreeze further supports lower-limb assessment through automated table and gantry movements that enable full-length imaging in a single acquisition.

The system also incorporates an on-screen digital twin to help clinicians preview and optimize gantry positioning. Its AI-enabled image chain is designed to automatically adjust imaging parameters to balance image quality and radiation dose in real time across 2D and 3D imaging. Personalized controls and layouts allow clinicians to tailor the system to their workflows.

Allia Celeo is compatible with GE HealthCare applications, including StentViz and 3DStent for stent visualization, Valve ASSIST 2 for structural heart planning, and Embo ASSIST AI, Vessel ASSIST and Needle ASSIST for interventional radiology and oncology procedures. It also supports integration with Vscan Air handheld ultrasound and compatible third-party intravascular imaging and physiology systems.

Compatibility with OnWatch Predict, which combines 24/7 remote monitoring with deep learning-based predictive analytics, helps anticipate equipment issues and enable proactive service planning. Allia Celeo follows the floor-mounted Allia Moveo, introduced in 2025, as the second new system in the Allia family in less than a year. Allia Celeo is CE-marked but remains FDA 510(k) pending.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

According to Grand View Research, the global angiography equipment market is estimated to be valued at $12.4 billion in 2026 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.1% through 2033.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing demand for image-guided minimally invasive procedures, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, a growing geriatric population and technological advancements in angiography systems, including AI-enabled imaging and workflow automation, are expected to drive market growth.

Other News

GE HealthCare recently announced five new global clinical collaborations across three continents to evaluate its next-generation StarGuide GX digital 4D SPECT/CT system. The participating institutions include Hadassah Medical Center and Rambam Health Care Campus in Israel, Mayo Clinic in the United States, Oncopole Claudius Regaud in France and Peking University First Hospital in China.

The collaborations will assess image quality, quantitative performance, dynamic imaging and clinical workflows across various nuclear medicine applications. StarGuide GX features dual-sided cadmium zinc telluride detector technology, designed to support high-sensitivity, high-resolution imaging and emerging theranostic applications. More than 1,000 patients have already been scanned through the clinical evaluation program.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Price

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Price

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. price | GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Quote

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Glaukos GKOS, Intuitive SurgicalISRG and West Pharmaceutical Services WST.

Glaukos, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 491.7%. Revenues of $211 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GKOS has an estimated earnings growth rate of 155.6% for 2026. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 138.6%.

Intuitive Surgical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.00, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.6%. Revenues of $3.05 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.9%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.1%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a third-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.66, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22%. Revenues of $874.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9%.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17.4%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.6%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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