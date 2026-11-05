Can HAS' Six Major Magic Releases Drive Another Record Year in 2027?

Hasbro, Inc.HAS is gearing up for another potentially record-breaking year for its Magic: The Gathering franchise in 2027, backed by six major releases, expanding distribution and strong player engagement. The ambitious product lineup builds on the franchise's exceptional 2026 performance and could sustain growth despite increasingly challenging comparisons.



Magic generated $1.6 billion in revenues during the first nine months of 2026, up 34% year over year. Third-quarter revenues reached a record $616 million, reflecting sustained demand across new releases, backlist products and Secret Lair offerings. A key growth catalyst is Hasbro's plan to launch six tentpole Magic sets in 2027, each featuring a complete product lineup, including Commander decks and collectible offerings. Management indicated that full-product releases can generate 50% or more additional sales per set compared with limited assortments, creating meaningful revenue opportunities.



The upcoming Marvel: Darkhold Destiny release, featuring an original storyline and character, further strengthens the Universes Beyond strategy of attracting fans from established entertainment franchises. The company's expanding player base and distribution network provide additional support. Wizards Play Network stores increased 38% to more than 13,000, while mass-market distribution expanded 28% to nearly 40,000 retail locations. Organized play participation during the first nine months of 2026 exceeded full-year 2024 levels by more than 40%, highlighting growing engagement.



However, tougher comparisons could moderate Magic's growth to management's projected mid-to-high-single-digit pace in 2027, while higher royalties, shipment timing and video game amortization may pressure profitability. Nonetheless, six major releases, wider distribution and growing player engagement position Magic for another potential record year, reinforcing its role as Hasbro's key growth driver.

How Do Hasbro's Rivals Compare in Collectibles and Gaming?

While Hasbro is capitalizing on Magic: The Gathering's expanding player base and record sales, competitors are strengthening their positions in collectibles, digital gaming and entertainment-driven products.



MattelMAT is expanding its collectibles and gaming portfolio through Hot Wheels, UNO and digital initiatives. Hot Wheels revenues grew 12% in the second quarter of 2026, supported by strong demand from children and adult collectors. MAT is also investing in trading cards and expanding its digital gaming business through Mattel163 and the planned 2027 launch of UNO Wild. However, unlike Hasbro's established Magic ecosystem, Mattel's newer gaming initiatives are still developing their potential for recurring engagement and revenue growth.



JAKKS PacificJAKK is strengthening its collectibles portfolio through licensed entertainment properties, including Nintendo, Sonic and Disney. Its Action Play & Collectibles division recorded 19% revenue growth in the third quarter of 2026, supported by Super Mario and evergreen Nintendo products. JAKK is also expanding its adult collectibles offerings through Doll Haus and pursuing anime, manga and digital entertainment licenses for 2027. However, JAKKS Pacific’s growth remains more closely tied to licensed merchandise, entertainment releases and retail demand than Hasbro's recurring trading-card model.

HAS’ Stock Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this games and toys manufacturer have gained 58.7% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, the broader Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 Index.

1-Year Price Performance

HAS stock is currently trading at a premium to its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.69, as shown in the chart below.

P/E (F12M)

Earnings Estimate Revision of HAS

HAS’ earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended upward in the past 30 days to $6.69 and $6.91 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 20.8% and 3.3%, respectively.

HAS stock currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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