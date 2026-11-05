Can Rimini Street (RMNI) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Investors might want to bet on Rimini Street (RMNI), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Rimini Street, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.15 per share, which is a change of +114.3% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Rimini Street compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 20%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $0.37 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +60.9%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Rimini Street. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 18.18%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Rimini Street currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Rimini Street shares have added 29.6% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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