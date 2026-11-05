Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY): Time to Buy?

Investors might want to bet on Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Pagaya Technologies Ltd., strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $1.02 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +27.5% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 11.9%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $3.89 per share represents a change of +17.5% from the year-ago number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Pagaya Technologies Ltd.. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 5.95%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Pagaya Technologies Ltd. earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 5.4% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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