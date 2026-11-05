RDVT Q3 Earnings Call Highlights Growth & Expansion Plans

Red Violet, Inc.RDVT delivered record third-quarter 2026 revenues and operating cash flow, supported by broad-based demand for identity intelligence and fraud prevention solutions. Management highlighted accelerating customer adoption, expanding government opportunities and stronger recurring business activity.

The earnings call emphasized artificial intelligence investments, enterprise customer expansion and strategic acquisitions. Executives also addressed continued profitability, real estate market weakness and the company's increased financial flexibility following a successful equity offering.

Red Violet Sees Broad-Based Demand Across Industries

Chairman and CEO Derek Dubner attributed sustained growth to increasing digital interactions and increasingly sophisticated AI-driven fraud, reinforcing demand for identity verification and risk intelligence.

Revenues increased 20% year over year to $27.8 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose 22% to $11 million, representing a 40% margin. Earnings per share of $0.37 surpassed the consensus estimate of $0.31.

CFO Daniel MacLachlan highlighted strength across financial services, background screening, insurance and collections. Investigative remained the fastest-growing vertical by percentage, while elevated consumer delinquencies supported increased collections activity.

Red Violet, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Red Violet, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Red Violet, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Red Violet, Inc. Quote

RDVT Expands Enterprise & Government Relationships

Dubner highlighted continued customer additions, with IDI adding 383 billable customers to reach 11,252.

Public-sector penetration remained a priority. Red Violet serves more than 1,000 law enforcement agencies and recently signed another multi-year Secretary of State contract.

During questioning from Raymond James, MacLachlan described strong pipeline conversion across customer spending tiers, including larger enterprise accounts. Contractual revenues increased to 78% of total revenues, supporting greater revenue visibility and cross-selling opportunities.

Red Violet Accelerates AI-Driven Product Development

Dubner emphasized expanding artificial intelligence capabilities across data aggregation, identity resolution, risk analysis and product development.

The company is investing in engineering and deep learning capabilities to accelerate innovation and improve internal productivity. Management also highlighted opportunities to enhance identity orchestration platforms serving commercial and government customers.

During questioning from B. Riley Securities, Dubner explained that AI-enabled development has substantially accelerated product delivery. He emphasized disciplined allocation of engineering resources toward opportunities with identifiable commercial potential.

RDVT Targets New Markets as FOREWARN Expands

FOREWARN added 19,688 users in the quarter, bringing its total to 462,861. More than 665 realtor associations now participate in the platform.

Management introduced Community Alerts, allowing subscribers to notify nearby users about concerning interactions. During questioning from Lake Street Capital Markets, Dubner clarified that the functionality is included without additional subscription charges.

MacLachlan identified home health care as another expansion opportunity. However, IDI's real estate business declined at a high-single-digit rate, with management expecting housing-related weakness to persist until market conditions improve.

Red Violet Maintains Margins Amid Higher Investment

MacLachlan reported an adjusted gross margin of 85%, up one percentage point year over year, while adjusted net income increased 23% to $7.3 million.

The operating cash flow reached $12.7 million, increasing 25%, while the free cash flow rose 21% to $8.8 million.

During questioning from Needham, MacLachlan reiterated plans to increase spending on sales, infrastructure and product development. He emphasized that the company's operating leverage supports incremental investment while maintaining healthy margins, although quarterly profitability may fluctuate.

RDVT Strengthens Acquisition Capacity

Red Violet completed a public equity offering generating approximately $109 million in net proceeds.

The company ended September 2026 with $165.7 million in cash and U.S. Treasury investments, and no debt. Dubner identified organic investment as the primary capital allocation priority, alongside evaluating acquisitions.

Responding to Lake Street Capital Markets, Dubner outlined acquisition targets involving proprietary datasets, differentiated technologies or established industry relationships. He stressed that transactions must satisfy strict strategic and valuation requirements.

Red Violet Focuses on Sustainable Growth

Management emphasized diversified customer demand, expanding contractual relationships and disciplined investments as foundations for continued growth.

Dubner maintained a confident tone regarding identity intelligence opportunities, while MacLachlan highlighted operational consistency. The company enters the final quarter of 2026 focused on expanding market penetration, strengthening its technology platform and preserving profitability.

Here’s What RDVT's Zacks Rank & Style Scores Indicate

Red Violet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a relatively neutral near-term earnings estimate revision outlook. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Its Growth Score of A reflects favorable growth characteristics, while the Momentum Score of B indicates positive price momentum. The Value Score of D signals weaker valuation attractiveness, although the VGM Score of B reflects favorable combined growth, value and momentum characteristics.

The combination presents mixed signals under the Zacks framework, with favorable style characteristics balanced by a neutral Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the recently reported results.

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