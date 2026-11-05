McDonald's Q3 Earnings Call Highlights U.S. Recovery & Value Strategy

McDonald's CorporationMCD outlined plans to restore U.S. sales momentum during its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, emphasizing affordable menu offerings, digital promotions and stronger restaurant execution.

Management highlighted improving U.S. traffic trends late in the quarter while acknowledging persistent consumer pressure and international market challenges.

Executives also detailed progress under the McDonald's NEXT strategy, including beverage expansion, restaurant modernization and operational improvements designed to support longer-term growth.

McDonald's earnings per share of $3.57 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.36 in the quarter. Revenues of $7.16 billion missed the consensus mark of $7.28 billion.

McDonald's Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

McDonald's Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

McDonald's Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | McDonald's Corporation Quote

MCD Prioritizes U.S. Value and Traffic Recovery

Chairman and chief executive officer Chris Kempczinski identified entry-level affordability as the remaining gap in McDonald's U.S. value proposition.

The company began an eight-week test of affordable menu bundles across approximately 1,900 restaurants. Franchisees operating another 4,000 locations adopted similar offerings, bringing participation above 40% of the U.S. system. Management targets a national launch in early 2027.

Addressing a BTIG analyst, Kempczinski explained that testing will measure incremental traffic, sales and franchisee economics. He emphasized that existing meal deals remain effective but need complementary entry-level options, particularly for lower-income customers.

McDonald's Sees Encouraging Digital Engagement

Executive vice president and global chief financial officer Ian Borden attributed improving U.S. trends partly to restoring digital promotions and reallocating marketing support toward established value platforms.

U.S. comparable sales declined 0.2% during the quarter but turned positive in September. Management also reported encouraging baseline traffic trends continuing into October.

Responding to an Oppenheimer analyst, Borden emphasized the importance of loyalty customers, whose visit frequency increases approximately 2.5 times during the first year following enrollment. Kempczinski added that frequent customers contribute disproportionately to sales, making relevant digital offers central to retention.

MCD Navigates Uneven International Demand

International Operated Markets comparable sales increased 1.4%, supported by Australia and Germany. International Developmental Licensed Markets posted 4.2% growth, led by Japan.

Borden highlighted France's underperformance and operational disruptions in Ukraine as pressures on European results. China also experienced challenging consumer conditions.

Addressing a Bernstein analyst, Kempczinski acknowledged continued macroeconomic pressure across Europe. However, he emphasized market share gains or stability across most major markets. Management expects existing operating conditions to remain broadly consistent through the fourth quarter.

McDonald's Expands Beverages and Restaurant Innovation

Management positioned specialty beverages as a major growth opportunity under McDonald's NEXT, supported by encouraging performance across several markets.

Borden reported that U.S. transactions, including specialty beverages, generated checks approximately 50% above the average, with more than half of beverage occasions occurring after lunch. The company plans expansion across additional European restaurants by mid-2027.

Responding to a Citi analyst, Borden emphasized incremental customer visits and strong younger-consumer engagement. Kempczinski added that restaurant remodeling will expand beverage preparation capacity. Meanwhile, hand-breaded chicken testing and the ArchIQ ordering platform remain central operational priorities.

MCD Refines Development and Franchise Economics

Borden revised expected 2026 gross restaurant openings to 2,500 from 2,600 while maintaining approximately 2,100 net openings.

Capital expenditure expectations moved to approximately $3.7 billion, the lower end of the previous $3.7-$3.9 billion range. Management also reaffirmed its goal of reaching 98% franchised restaurants globally by 2028.

Responding to a Bank of America analyst, Borden explained that refranchising affects reported revenues as company-operated sales transition toward franchise contributions. Kempczinski separately emphasized continued franchisee discussions around investment requirements and operational execution.

McDonald's Maintains a Measured Recovery Approach

Management remained encouraged by improving U.S. business trends but avoided committing to stronger fourth-quarter comparable sales.

Responding to a TD Cowen analyst, Kempczinski clarified that the objective is to exit 2026 with stronger underlying momentum, rather than guarantee sequential sales improvement.

Executives also highlighted expected mid-single-digit food and paper inflation in 2027, reinforcing the importance of balancing affordability with franchisee profitability as new initiatives roll out.

What MCD's Zacks Rank and Style Scores Indicate

MCD currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), reflecting an unfavorable near-term earnings estimate revision outlook. Its Value Score of F indicates weak valuation characteristics, while Growth of B and Momentum Scores of D suggest mixed characteristics in both categories.

The stock's VGM Score of D points to relatively weak combined Value, Growth and Momentum characteristics. Under the Zacks methodology, this combination offers a less favorable near-term profile than stocks with stronger rankings and style scores. However, the Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise their earnings estimates following the latest quarterly results.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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