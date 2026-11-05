Kimberly-Clark Q3 Earnings Beat on Lower Interest Costs, Sales Miss

Kimberly-Clark CorporationKMB posted third-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues falling short.

Taking a Closer Look at KMB’s Q3 Results

Adjusted earnings attributable to Kimberly-Clark were $1.70 per share, down 6.6% year over year but surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.66. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations increased 17.2% year over year to $1.70 per share, primarily driven by lower net interest expenses and a reduced adjusted effective tax rate.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kimberly-Clark Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kimberly-Clark Corporation Quote

Net sales declined 0.4% year over year to $4,134 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,147 million. The decline in organic sales, reflecting pricing pressures and disruptions in China, was partly offset by favorable currency impacts and sales recognized under supply agreements with the Arbex Joint Venture.



Organic sales declined 1.3%, including an approximately 270-basis-point headwind from the China social media disruption. Retail inventory movements in North America also pressured performance.



The adjusted gross margin contracted 130 basis points year over year to 35.5%, reflecting unfavorable pricing net of cost inflation and supply-chain investments. Strong productivity savings partly cushioned these pressures.



Adjusted operating profit declined 0.9% to $677 million from $683 million. Unfavorable pricing and the China disruption, which created an approximately 530-basis-point headwind, weighed on profitability. Lower marketing, research and general expenses provided some relief.

KMB Provides Q3 Insights by Segment

North America (“NA”) segment's net sales increased 0.9% year over year to $2,738 million, supported by supply-agreement transactions with the Arbex Joint Venture and organic sales growth of 0.4%.



Organic sales benefited from 2% volume growth despite an approximately 130-basis-point drag from retailer inventory movements. Lower pricing, resulting from increased promotional activities, partly offset the volume gains.



NA's operating profit increased 2.7% to $657 million. Strong productivity savings and reduced advertising spending outweighed some of the pressures from unfavorable pricing, cost inflation and supply-chain investments.



The International Personal Care (“IPC”) segment's net sales declined 2.8% year over year to $1,396 million. Organic sales dropped 4.6%, as growth in South Korea, Indonesia and Enterprise Markets was more than offset by weakness in China.



The China social media disruption created an approximately 770-basis-point headwind to IPC's organic sales.



IPC's operating profit plunged 32.7% to $144 million, primarily due to higher input costs and an approximately 16.8% headwind from the China disruption. Strong productivity savings partly mitigated these challenges.

Kimberly-Clark’s Financial Health Snapshot

Kimberly-Clark ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,874 million, up from $688 million at the end of December 2025. Long-term debt stood at $5,870 million, while total stockholders' equity reached $3,074 million.



For the first nine months of 2026, cash provided by operations totaled $2,408 million compared with $1,805 million in the prior-year period. Capital spending increased to $1,039 million from $741 million.

Kimberly-Clark Advances Its Portfolio Transformation

Kimberly-Clark completed the acquisition of Kenvue on Nov. 2, 2026, marking a significant milestone in its transformation into a global health and wellness leader. Management emphasized opportunities to leverage the combined company's innovation, brand-building and productivity capabilities.



Management aims to capitalize on these opportunities by applying its proven growth strategies and productivity initiatives to the combined company. The focus remains on driving sustainable growth, improving operational efficiency and building on the progress achieved through its Powering Care transformation strategy.

KMB Reaffirms Its 2026 Standalone Outlook

Kimberly-Clark continues to expect 2026 organic sales growth to trail the weighted average growth of its operating categories and markets by approximately 100 basis points. These categories and markets have recorded roughly 1.7% growth on a trailing 12-month basis.



The outlook reflects realized and potential companywide headwinds of approximately 100 basis points from the China social media disruption.



Adjusted operating profit is projected to grow at a mid-single-digit rate on a constant-currency basis. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations are expected to increase at a high-single-digit rate, while adjusted earnings attributable to Kimberly-Clark are projected to decline at a low-single-digit rate on the same basis.



This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company has fallen 3.1% in the past three months against the industry’s 23% growth.

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