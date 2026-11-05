Should Investors Bet on SYM Stock Post the Walmart Deal Expansion?

Symbotic SYM, which specializes in AI-powered warehouse automation, combining robotic systems with proprietary software to orchestrate inventory movement, routing and fulfillment, recently expanded its commercial partnership with WalmartWMT to introduce advanced automation capabilities across 25 regional distribution centers in the United States.

The multiyear agreement involves an initial spending commitment of approximately $6 billion, covering projects at multiple facilities. Through this arrangement, Symbotic will deploy additional AI-driven technologies to improve operational efficiency, expand distribution capabilities and support Walmart’s global growth initiatives.

According to Symbotic chairman and CEO Rick Cohen, the relationship with Walmart has evolved considerably since its inception more than a decade ago, progressing from a single-product offering to a comprehensive supply chain automation solution.

Symbotic’s technology portfolio includes its BreakPack individual-item picking system and SymMicro micro-fulfillment solution, designed to support e-commerce operations. These offerings rely on proprietary AI-powered software that coordinates and optimizes the daily movement of millions of product cases.

The enhanced automation infrastructure is expected to strengthen upstream e-commerce inventory management, increase storage capacity and streamline product movement. These improvements should enable Walmart to expand its merchandise selection, accelerate fulfillment and ensure more consistent inventory replenishment throughout the distribution network.

Symbotic stands to benefit directly from the expanded Walmart agreement through greater revenue visibility, a stronger order pipeline and increased deployment opportunities. The agreement also lets Symbotic expand adoption of the AI-powered automation solutions across 25 Walmart regional distribution centers in the United States, strengthening its presence in one of the world's largest retail supply chains. Wider deployment of its integrated technologies, including BreakPack and SymMicro, could create additional opportunities for software integration, system upgrades and ongoing customer support.

Moreover, the agreement opens avenues for further expansion across Walmart's international supply chain network, potentially broadening Symbotic's geographic reach and addressable market. The extended partnership reinforces Symbotic's competitive position in warehouse automation while providing opportunities to scale operations, improve resource utilization and generate additional long-term business.

The announcement of the deal expansion comes close on the heels of Symbotic’s announcement of the acquisition of cellumation GmbH, a Bremen, Germany-based automation company and creator of the celluveyor, a patented, software-driven sortation technology. By replacing traditional conveyor-based sortation with this intelligent, software-driven surface, Symbotic expects to deliver more throughput and handle a wider range of products in a fraction of the space traditional conveyors require.

The twin positive developments give rise to the question of whether investors should bet on SYM stock now. Let's delve into further details to answer the question.

Factors Aiding SYM

Autonomous Delivery Demand: With rapid growth in food delivery and e-commerce and the need for lower delivery costs, demand for autonomous delivery is gradually advancing. Amid such a market scenario, Symbotic is benefiting immensely.

The acquisition of Fox Robotics earlier this year enhances SYM’s strategy of utilizing its software to orchestrate robots across the goods supply chain from the warehouse to the individual customer. This is likely to boost operational efficiency going forward.

Like Symbotic, Serve Robotics Inc. SERV is also benefiting significantly from the growing adoption of autonomous delivery solutions. The company is establishing itself as an early pure-play participant in the autonomous last-mile delivery market. Serve Robotics deploys autonomous sidewalk robots for food and healthcare deliveries, with potential applications in package delivery, while strategically expanding its fleet, geographic presence, software monetization opportunities and multi-domain autonomy platform.

Strong Backlog: Symbotic's $22.5 billion contracted backlog, as of the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Jun 27, 2026), provides substantial visibility into growth, particularly as it expands the customer base and deployment footprint. The backlog remains supported by blue-chip customers across grocery, general merchandise, food and beverage, healthcare and other verticals.

Revenue Strength: Exol/GreenBox provides an as-a-service model, while ARMS and Fox Robotics broaden Symbotic's software and robotics offerings. The company's more than 650 issued patents, over 1,000 issued or pending patents and $1 billion-plus cumulative R&D investment further support its technology differentiation and long-term expansion potential. The tailwinds benefited SYM, demonstrating strong operating momentum, with the third quarter of fiscal 2026 revenues rising 21.7% year over year to $720.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $95.2 million from $45.4 million.

Management expects fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 revenues of $760-$780 million and adjusted EBITDA of $100-$105 million, supporting continued profitable growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales shows an upward trend on a year-over-year basis.

Buoyant Earnings Surprise History: Symbotic has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the past four quarters, missing on the other occasion. The average beat is 329.9%.

Symbotic Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Symbotic Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Symbotic Inc. price-eps-surprise | Symbotic Inc. Quote

End Note

A strong backlog, buoyant revenue growth, increased efficiency, impressive recent developments and the rosy earnings history bode well for Symbotic. Driven by the tailwinds, Symbotic looks worth betting on now. Wall Street’s average price target implies a roughly 67% upside from current levels.

Zacks Investment Research

SYM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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