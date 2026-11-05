John Wiley & Sons (WLY) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

John Wiley & Sons (WLY) is headquartered in Hoboken, and is in the Consumer Staples sector. The stock has seen a price change of 70.75% since the start of the year. The publisher is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.36 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.73%. This compares to the Publishing - Books industry's yield of 2.54% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.29%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.43 is up 0.7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, John Wiley & Sons has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 0.69%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. John Wiley & Sons's current payout ratio is 34%, meaning it paid out 34% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

WLY is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $4.80 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 14.56%.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, WLY is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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