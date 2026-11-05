OMCL vs. VEEV: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Medical Info Systems stocks have likely encountered both Omnicell (OMCL) and Veeva Systems (VEEV). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Omnicell has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Veeva Systems has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that OMCL has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

OMCL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.49, while VEEV has a forward P/E of 33.69. We also note that OMCL has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96.

Another notable valuation metric for OMCL is its P/B ratio of 1.36. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, VEEV has a P/B of 6.77.

Based on these metrics and many more, OMCL holds a Value grade of B, while VEEV has a Value grade of D.

OMCL sticks out from VEEV in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that OMCL is the better option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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