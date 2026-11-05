NEXA or NGLOY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Mining - Miscellaneous stocks have likely encountered both Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) and Anglo American (NGLOY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Nexa Resources S.A. and Anglo American are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that NEXA's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

NEXA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.43, while NGLOY has a forward P/E of 22.54. We also note that NEXA has a PEG ratio of 0.13. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NGLOY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.48.

Another notable valuation metric for NEXA is its P/B ratio of 1.08. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NGLOY has a P/B of 2.62.

These metrics, and several others, help NEXA earn a Value grade of A, while NGLOY has been given a Value grade of C.

NEXA stands above NGLOY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that NEXA is the superior value option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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