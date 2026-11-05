BEKE or SHOP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Internet - Services sector have probably already heard of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE) and Shopify (SHOP). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR and Shopify are sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

BEKE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.53, while SHOP has a forward P/E of 81.03. We also note that BEKE has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SHOP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.40.

Another notable valuation metric for BEKE is its P/B ratio of 2.15. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SHOP has a P/B of 15.44.

These metrics, and several others, help BEKE earn a Value grade of A, while SHOP has been given a Value grade of D.

Both BEKE and SHOP are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that BEKE is the superior value option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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