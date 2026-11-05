OSPN vs. ADYEY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Internet - Software sector might want to consider either OneSpan (OSPN) or Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (ADYEY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

OneSpan and Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #4 (Sell), respectively, right now. This means that OSPN's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

OSPN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.53, while ADYEY has a forward P/E of 22.81. We also note that OSPN has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ADYEY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.60.

Another notable valuation metric for OSPN is its P/B ratio of 3.11. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ADYEY has a P/B of 5.69.

These metrics, and several others, help OSPN earn a Value grade of B, while ADYEY has been given a Value grade of D.

OSPN stands above ADYEY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that OSPN is the superior value option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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