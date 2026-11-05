Top Robotics Stocks With Strong Potential for Long-Term Growth

U.S. robotics stocks enter the final stretch of 2026 on firmer footing, as September through early November brought a wave of commercial deployments, regulatory progress and government funding signals. North American robot orders hit their strongest quarter of the year, humanoids moved from demos toward contracted factory work, the FDA outlined a clearer path for surgical robots, and the Pentagon made autonomy a top budget priority. Together, these developments point to a broadening demand base across manufacturing, healthcare, defense and elder care, which reinforces a compelling investment case for U.S. sector leaders, including OmnicellOMCL, Synopsys SNPS, Cadence Design SystemsCDNS and Microchip TechnologyMCHP.

Physical AI and Manufacturing Gain Commercial Traction

U.S. robotics demand strengthened through the fall. The Association for Advancing Automation reported that North American companies ordered 10,989 robots worth $723.5 million in the third quarter of 2026, up 24.8% year over year, with semiconductor and electronics orders nearly doubling. Humanoids moved closer to factory floors as Boston Dynamics opened its Robotics Metaplant Application Center in Georgia on Sept. 21 to train Atlas for Hyundai, which plans to deploy 25,000 units globally. Agility Robotics signed AGCO for a 2027 Digit pilot in Kansas, expanded its GXO partnership to two more sites and won shareholder approval for the Churchill Capital XI merger, expected to raise about $465 million. AWS' open-source Physical AI Toolchain, built with NVIDIA, should lower development barriers. Promise Robotics also signed a multi-year physical AI agreement with D.R. Horton to standardize homebuilding component manufacturing.

Surgical and Medical Robotics

The FDA's Sept. 25 draft guidance set out its first comprehensive premarket framework for robotically-assisted surgical devices, improving regulatory visibility for new entrants. On Oct. 25, AdventHealth's Dr. Vipul Patel completed the first U.S. hospital-to-hospital telerobotic prostatectomy, operating from 35 miles away under an FDA-authorized study. Medtronic committed about $700 million to Cornerstone Robotics to distribute its Sentire system alongside Hugo outside the United States, while SS Innovations expects an FDA decision on SSi Mantra in the first quarter of 2027. At TCT on Nov. 1, Stereotaxis presented first-in-human coronary results for Robocath's next-generation robotic system, extending robotics into endovascular care. Widening competition should broaden procedure access.

Defense, Space and Quantum

Defense autonomy has become a budget priority. Secretary Pete Hegseth announced an Autonomous Warfare Command on Sept. 30, targeted to launch by October 2027; the Army ordered its own autonomous-systems command, and the Pentagon is seeking roughly $50 billion in reconciliation funding beyond the $53.6 billion Drone Dominance request for fiscal 2027. The Navy and GSA quadrupled Gecko Robotics' inspection contract ceiling to $300 million. In space, Northrop Grumman's Mission Robotic Vehicle continues toward geosynchronous orbit, and Orbital Robotics is preparing robotic arms for NASA's Astrobee free-flyers aboard the International Space Station. Quantum-robotics fusion remains early, though Q-CTRL moved its GPS-free quantum magnetic navigation trials from aircraft to maritime platforms in the Pacific in October.

Elder Care and Collaborative Robotics

Caregiver shortages keep assistive robotics relevant. Hello Robot received a nearly $3 million National Institute on Aging grant, with work beginning Sept. 22 to adapt its Stretch robot for older adults with mild cognitive impairment. Evaluations will place Stretch with professional care staff for eight weeks, a step toward commercial viability. Cobots stood out, as A3 recorded 1,831 cobot orders worth $63.8 million in the third quarter, up about 56% in units, while cobots made up 43.8% of life-sciences robot orders year to date. Teradyne Robotics settled its software dispute with Elite Robots and partnered with Sereact to scale dual-arm physical AI systems.



With orders accelerating, humanoid pilots becoming contracts, surgical robotics gaining regulatory clarity and defense autonomy topping budget priorities, U.S. robotics enters 2027 with diversified demand drivers, positioning sector leaders well as adoption scales across factories, hospitals and homes.



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Omnicell enters November 2026 with its robotics-and-platform strategy gaining real traction. Management raised full-year non-GAAP EBITDA guidance to $187-$193 million and non-GAAP EPS to $2.48-$2.56, while tightening 2026 revenue guidance to $1.225-$1.2031 billion, reflecting confidence in execution. Its next-generation Titan XT dispensing robotics, running on the cloud-native OmniSphere platform, continued shipping through the second half of 2026, with customers increasingly combining the two to modernize enterprise medication workflows. At its sixth annual Illuminate event on Sept. 29, healthcare leaders explored connected automation strategies, reinforcing strong demand momentum. A growing Titan XT pipeline, reiterated product-bookings guidance of $425-$560 million, and tightened annual recurring revenue guidance of $660-$670 million collectively support a constructive near-term setup for continued robotics-driven adoption and platform expansion for this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Teradyne enters the final stretch of 2026 with robotics emerging as a genuine growth pillar alongside its core semiconductor test franchise. In September, Universal Robots unveiled its Gen 7 platform at IMTS, pairing a redesigned, AI-ready controller with PolyScope X software and an open architecture that lets physical-AI, vision and gripping partners build directly on the hardware, widening Teradyne’s addressable automation market. That momentum showed through operationally: Robotics posted its best third-quarter revenues on record and turned profitable, reinforcing management’s view of multiple growth engines heading into 2027. Fourth-quarter guidance points to continued demand across the AI value chain, from memory and interconnect test to robotics deployments. With an expanding, AI-ready robotics platform now generating profitable revenues, this Zacks Rank #1 company’s near-term fundamental trajectory looks constructive.



Cadence Design Systems enters the final stretch of fiscal 2026 with genuinely encouraging fundamentals. Through the September quarter, management cited accelerating design activity among automotive and robotics customers, reinforcing demand for its physical-AI tools. In late October, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company raised full-year guidance to roughly 21% revenue growth and non-GAAP EPS near $8.40, backed by a record $8.2 billion backlog. The same period brought the completed Hexagon Design & Engineering integration, adding MSC Adams’ multibody-dynamics solvers to strengthen robotics simulation, alongside the newly launched Maestro AI model portfolio for chip design, with early results showing up to 30% better quality and five times greater token efficiency than generic models. Fourth-quarter guidance spanning November points to continued double-digit growth, keeping the near-term setup constructive.



Microchip Technology enters the near term with genuine momentum building steadily across robotics and edge AI. Its September 2026 completion of the Hailo acquisition adds dedicated vision processors, AI accelerators and robotics-specific chips to the portfolio, broadening exposure to Physical AI, autonomous machines and smart cameras, backed by Hailo’s existing base of over 100 customers and a developer community exceeding 10,000 active users. In October, Microchip further extended its PolarFire FPGA platform with EtherCAT and Time-Sensitive Networking support, strengthening the real-time motion-control connectivity that robotics and industrial automation designs depend on heavily. Together, these additions meaningfully deepen this Zacks Rank #2 company’s building blocks for next-generation robotics platforms, positioning the company well to capture expanding demand across industrial automation and intelligent edge computing systems.

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