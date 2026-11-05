Can Dycom Offset Higher Fuel and Workforce Costs in Communications?

Dycom Industries, Inc.DY faces cost pressure in its Communications segment as higher fuel prices and investments in workforce and operational capacity weigh on profitability. Strong demand for fiber infrastructure is supporting revenue growth, but the cost of scaling operations and delays in wireless projects are affecting operating leverage. Balancing these investments with margin performance remains important as the company expands its Communications business.



During the second quarter of fiscal 2027, Communications revenues increased 16.7% year over year organically to $1.61 billion, driven by fiber-to-the-home programs, long-haul and middle-mile fiber builds and maintenance services. Adjusted EBITDA rose $12.8 million year over year to $218.3 million. However, adjusted EBITDA margin declined 134 basis points (bps) year over year to 13.6%. Higher fuel prices accounted for approximately 35 bps of the decline, while investments to expand operational capacity and the deferral of wireless projects into fiscal 2028 affected operating leverage.



Workforce development remains an important part of the company's expansion strategy. Dycom has introduced benefit enhancements across its operations and is investing in employee skills and safety. Construction of a new training facility in Georgia is also underway, with an opening planned for the first half of calendar 2027. These investments are aimed at supporting the growing demand for infrastructure services and improving long-term operating efficiency.



For fiscal 2027, the company expects a slight year-over-year decline in Communications adjusted EBITDA margin. Higher operating costs, workforce investments and the shift in wireless project revenues remain key pressure points. Strong fiber demand provides revenue support, but margin improvement will depend on the company's ability to scale operations efficiency and manage these costs.

Dycom vs. EMCOR & MasTec: Competitive Landscape

Dycom is positioned to benefit from rising investments in communications infrastructure, although it faces competition from established contractors like EMCOR Group, Inc.EME and MasTec, Inc. (MTZ. Growing data consumption, cloud migration and AI workloads are creating demand for fiber networks and data center connectivity. At the same time, rising electricity demand and investments in critical infrastructure are expanding opportunities across the broader construction market.



EMCOR benefits from rising data center construction, which requires electrical, mechanical, cooling and fire life safety systems. Demand across healthcare, water and wastewater, institutional and manufacturing markets also supports its construction business. MasTec, meanwhile, is seeing opportunities from higher electricity demand, grid investment and the need for additional power generation capacity. Growing data center development is also supporting demand for its turnkey construction capabilities, while LNG exports and energy-intensive industries are creating opportunities for its Pipeline Infrastructure business.



Dycom's growth drivers are more closely tied to digital connectivity. Fiber-to-the-home deployments, long-haul and middle-mile fiber corridors, and data center interconnects are gaining importance as hyperscalers, cloud providers and telecom carriers expand network capacity. Service and maintenance work also provides a recurring revenue base, while wireless network upgrades and inside-plant structured cabling add to its opportunities. Thus, Dycom focuses on communications networks, EMCOR on electrical and mechanical systems and MasTec on power, energy and integrated infrastructure projects. All three companies are positioned to benefit from rising infrastructure investment, though the key demand drivers differ across the businesses.

DY Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this specialty contracting firm have declined 53.6% in the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.

Dycom Price Performance (Past Six Months)

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DY stock is currently trading at a discount compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.95, as shown in the chart below.

Dycom Valuation (P/E F12M)

Earnings Estimate Trend Favors Dycom

Dycom’s earnings estimates have shown a mixed trend over the past 30 days. The earnings estimate for fiscal 2027 has decreased to $17.12 per share, while the same for fiscal 2028 has increased to $20.12. The estimated figures for fiscal 2027 and 2028 imply year-over-year growth of 43% and 17.5%, respectively.

Dycom stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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