Why Is Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Up 16.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Apogee Enterprises (APOG). Shares have added about 16.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Apogee Enterprises due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

APOG Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Pricing, Kalwall Gains

Apogee Enterprises reported adjusted earnings of $1.17 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 98.31%. The bottom line increased 19.4% year over year.



Including one-time items, earnings were $1.07 per share compared with $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

Apogee generated revenues of $391.1 million, up 9.2% year over year, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $363 million. Growth reflected the Kalwall acquisition, favorable pricing and product mix, partly offset by lower volumes.

APOG's Margins Gain From Pricing and Productivity

Cost of sales in the fiscal second quarter increased 7% year over year to $295 million. Gross profit rose 16.4% to $96.2 million. Gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 24.6%, aided by favorable pricing, productivity improvements, savings from Project Fortify Phase 2 and Kalwall's contribution. Higher material and manufacturing costs and lower volumes partially offset these benefits.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 12.5% year over year to $62.7 million. SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales increased 40 basis points to 16%, primarily due to higher incentive compensation, partly offset by Fortify Phase 2 savings. Operating income increased 24.5% to $33.5 million, while operating margin improved 110 basis points to 8.6%. Adjusted EBITDA rose 11.7% to $49.5 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 30 basis points to 12.7%.

Apogee's Q2 Segmental Performance

Revenues in the Architectural Metals segment increased 1.8% year over year to $143.5 million, driven by favorable pricing, partly offset by lower volumes. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $22.1 million from $20.8 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 15.4% from 14.8%, supported by pricing, productivity gains, favorable mix and Fortify Phase 2 savings.



Architectural Services revenues increased 7.9% year over year to $108.5 million on higher volumes, marking the segment's 10th consecutive quarter of revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $6.2 million from $5 million, with margin improving to 5.8% from 5%, driven by favorable project mix and volumes.



Architectural Glass revenues rose 21.1% year over year to $87.4 million, benefiting from Kalwall's $16.4 million contribution and favorable mix. Lower prices and volumes were headwinds. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $13 million from $11.6 million, although margin declined to 14.9% from 16.1% due to pricing pressure and higher manufacturing and freight costs.



Performance Surfaces revenues increased 14.2% to $55.3 million, aided by higher volumes and pricing. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $12.4 million from $11.2 million. However, margin contracted to 22.5% from 23.2%, primarily due to higher material costs.

APOG's Backlog and Acquisition Updates

Architectural Services backlog increased to $833 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2027 from $682.9 million at the end of fiscal 2026, reflecting continued project awards despite a competitive market.



Kalwall's integration is progressing as planned, with management reaffirming its first-year targets of approximately $85 million in revenues and a 15% adjusted EBITDA margin. The Groglass acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $30 million in revenues at a 25% adjusted EBITDA margin during its first 12 months, alongside at least $4 million in annualized cost synergies within three years.

Apogee's Cash Position and Balance Sheet

Apogee had cash and cash equivalents of $36.5 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared with $39.5 million at fiscal 2026-end. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $43.3 million in the first six months, compared with $37.3 million in the prior-year period. During the first half, Apogee returned $27.3 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Long-term debt increased to $335.5 million from $232.3 million at fiscal 2026-end. The consolidated leverage ratio stood at 1.7X.

APOG Raises Fiscal 2027 Guidance

Apogee raised its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $1.46-$1.50 billion from $1.38-$1.43 billion. Adjusted earnings guidance increased to $3.00-$3.40 per share from $2.70-$3.25, reflecting stronger first-half performance and contributions from Kalwall and Groglass. For the second half of fiscal 2027, management expects revenues and adjusted earnings to be relatively balanced between the third and fourth quarters, with continued strength in operating cash flow generation.

Apogee expects interest expense of approximately $15 million, an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 26% and capital expenditures of $35-$40 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Apogee Enterprises has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, Apogee Enterprises has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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