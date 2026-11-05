Imax (IMAX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2026, Imax (IMAX) reported revenue of $174.55 million, up 63.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.21, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $168.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was +108.49%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Commercial Multiplex Systems (Period End) : 1,820 versus 1,830 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,820 versus 1,830 estimated by three analysts on average. Total Commercial Multiplex Systems (Period End) - International Total : 1,392 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,405.

: 1,392 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,405. Total IMAX System installations : 32 versus 43 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 32 versus 43 estimated by two analysts on average. Total Commercial Multiplex Systems (Period End) - Domestic Total (United States & Canada) : 428 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 430.

: 428 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 430. Revenues- Content Solutions : $93.97 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $83.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +109.6%.

: $93.97 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $83.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +109.6%. Revenues- All other : $3.32 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +136.7%.

: $3.32 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +136.7%. Revenues- Technology Products and Services : $77.26 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $82.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.9%.

: $77.26 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $82.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.9%. Revenues- Technology Products and Services Revenue- System Rentals : $41.44 million versus $44.77 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +79.8% change.

: $41.44 million versus $44.77 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +79.8% change. Revenues- Technology Products and Services Revenue- Finance Income : $3.27 million compared to the $2.88 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.

: $3.27 million compared to the $2.88 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year. Revenues- Technology Products and Services Revenue- System Sales : $16.09 million versus $18.74 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.8% change.

: $16.09 million versus $18.74 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.8% change. Revenues- Content Solutions Revenue- Other Content Solutions : $3.59 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.8%.

: $3.59 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.8%. Revenues- Content Solutions Revenue- Film Remastering and Distribution: $90.39 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $81.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +115.7%.

Here is how Imax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Imax here>>>

Shares of Imax have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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