SMCI Stock Falls 5.7% After Q1 Results: Should You Hold or Fold?

Super Micro ComputerSMCI shares have lost 5.7% since it released its first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings on Nov. 3, 2026. The stock has plunged 31.9% in the past one month, underperforming the Zacks Computer- Storage Devices industry and the sector’s decline of 13.2% and 24.7%, respectively.

SMCI One-Month Performance Chart

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The decline in stock price has led SMCI stock to trade at a discounted price-to-sales multiple of 0.27X, below its industry’s P/S of 2.19X. The undervaluation is further substantiated by a Zacks Value Score of B.

SMCI Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart

Given these dynamics, investors are wondering if it's the right time to buy, sell or hold SMCI stock. Let’s delve deeper into the fundamentals, growth drivers, competitive positioning, valuation and risks surrounding the company to better assess its long-term investment potential.

SMCI Stock Declines in Tune With the Broader Technology Market

The decline in SMCI’s stock price has come amid a broader sell-off in AI-related stocks spanning hyperscalers, semiconductor companies and AI infrastructure providers, as investors increasingly question whether massive AI investments will generate sufficient returns. Since SMCI supplies its products to these infrastructure providers, SMCI’s stock has also been affected.

Furthermore, the recent decline after the earnings can mainly be attributed to investors assessing the sustainability of its rapid revenue growth and the pressure on profitability. The company reported record net sales of $19.95 billion, up 298% year over year and 79% sequentially. However, gross margin declined to 12.7% from 17.5% in the preceding quarter, while non-GAAP gross margin fell 480 basis points sequentially to 12.8%.

Management attributed the decline primarily to an increase in AI-related revenue mix, which rose to 71% from 59% in the previous quarter. Large-scale AI data center deployments carry lower gross margins than the more diversified enterprise and channel businesses, while the recognition of certain lower-margin deferred revenues further weighed on profitability.

Investor concerns were also heightened by Super Micro Computer's high customer concentration. During the quarter, one large data center customer accounted for 44% of total revenue compared with 28% for fiscal 2026 as a whole. Additionally, two customers represented 49% and 17% of accounts receivable at the end of the quarter. However, Super Micro Computer's exposure to AI infrastructure continues to provide a powerful foundation for growth.

SMCI’s Strategic Chip Partnerships Accelerate AI Platform Adoption

Super Micro Computer continues to partner with leading semiconductor companies, including NVIDIA NVDA, Advanced Micro DevicesAMD and Intel INTC, to bring in the newest AI systems as a competitive advantage. The company is shipping high-volume NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 rack systems and has launched NVIDIA Rubin and Vera Rubin CPU rack solutions that are ready to ship. It also continues to support the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72, HGX B300 and RTX 6000 Pro platforms.

On the Advanced Micro Devices front, demand for MI350 and MI355X systems remains strong as the company advances its Helios and MI450 Total Solutions. Super Micro Computer is also progressing with Intel Xeon 6+ platforms alongside Arm AGI CPU-based systems optimized for agentic AI workloads. Its broad participation across major processor ecosystems and successive AI platform generations enhances customer flexibility and creates opportunities to capture demand as computing architectures evolve.

Super Micro Computer is expanding its role from a server and storage provider to a comprehensive data-center infrastructure solutions company through its Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) portfolio. The integrated offering encompasses GPU and CPU servers, enterprise storage, direct liquid cooling, power infrastructure, high-speed switches, networking, data-center management software and lifecycle services.

By combining modular engineering with application-optimized systems, Super Micro Computer can address a broad range of enterprise, cloud, AI and edge workloads. Management highlighted DCBBS' ability to accelerate time-to-delivery and time-to-online, improve system uptime and lower total cost of ownership. The portfolio is further enhanced by SuperCloud Composer, Super Micro Data Center Manager and Super Micro Operations Manager, which provide integrated hardware management, orchestration and operational capabilities.

The increasing power and thermal requirements of AI data centers are creating significant opportunities for Super Micro Computer's direct liquid-cooling capabilities. The company is expanding its liquid-cooled rack-scale portfolio, with solutions designed to support high-density AI infrastructure and integrated data-center deployments. Its DCBBS portfolio incorporates liquid-cooling components, including cold plates, coolant distribution units, manifolds, chilled doors and cooling towers, enabling customers to deploy fully integrated infrastructure.

Following a record first-quarter fiscal 2027 performance, with revenues reaching $19.9 billion, management increased its full-year revenue target to $72 billion to $82 billion, approximately 12% higher than the previous guidance set one quarter ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMCI’s fiscal 2027 guidance for revenues and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 31% and 16.5%, respectively. Estimates for SMCI’s fiscal 2027 earnings have been revised upward in the past 30 days.

Conclusion: Hold SMCI Stock Now

Super Micro Computer's strong AI infrastructure exposure, expanding DCBBS portfolio, strategic chip partnerships and upward revision to fiscal 2027 revenue guidance highlight its long-term growth potential. While the company's growth prospects remain compelling, investors should monitor its ability to sustain revenue momentum while improving profitability. Given the balance between strong growth opportunities and near-term execution risks, holding SMCI stock appears prudent at present. SMCI currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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