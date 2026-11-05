2 Funds to Boost Your Portfolio as Manufacturing Activity Accelerates

The manufacturing industry has started to regain momentum after facing several challenging months. Despite persistent inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainties, the sector has continued to show signs of improvement this year.

Manufacturing activity expanded at a healthy pace in October, supported by strong demand that drove increases in both production and new orders.

Against this backdrop, investors may want to consider funds like Fidelity Select Defense & Aerospace Portfolio FSDAX and Fidelity Select Automotive Portfolio FSAVX that are likely to benefit in the near term.

Manufacturing Activity Gains Momentum

The ISM Manufacturing PMI climbed to 55.5 in October from 54.5 in September, beating economists' expectations that the index would remain unchanged. A reading above 50 signals expansion in the manufacturing sector. Notably, the index has stayed above this threshold throughout all 10 months of the year.

Manufacturing, which contributes 9.4% to the U.S. economy, has continued its gradual recovery in recent months. Production has been a particularly strong contributor to this improvement. The production index increased 2.3% in October to reach 59, its highest reading since November 2021. Meanwhile, the new orders index advanced to 55.5, marking its strongest level since July.

New orders have now remained in expansion territory for 10 consecutive months, pointing to sustained demand for U.S.-made products. Strong consumer spending and growing investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure have been among the key drivers of manufacturing activity.

However, the sector continues to face several headwinds. President Donald Trump's latest tariffs on Canada have created additional challenges for manufacturers. Meanwhile, escalating tensions in the Middle East have contributed to higher prices for aluminum, steel and energy, adding to production expenses. Rising oil prices have further increased the cost of raw materials.

Despite these pressures, resilient domestic demand has helped sustain the sector's recovery. The U.S. economy expanded 3.4% in the third quarter of 2026, its fastest growth rate in more than five years, following 2.2% growth in the second quarter.

2 Best Choices

We have, thus, selected two mutual funds with significant exposure to the manufacturing sector, each carrying a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 (Buy), and poised to gain from such factors. Moreover, these funds have encouraging three and five-year returns. Additionally, the minimum initial investment is within $5000.

The question here is: why should investors consider mutual funds? Reduced transaction costs and diversification of portfolios without the several commission charges that are associated with stock purchases are the primary reasons why one should be parking their money in mutual funds (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Fidelity Select Defense & Aerospace Portfolio fund invests a huge portion of its assets in the securities of companies involved primarily in the research, manufacturing and sale of products and services in the defense or aerospace industries. FSDAX seeks capital growth by investing in both U.S. and non-U.S. companies.

Fidelity Select Defense & Aerospace Portfolio fund has a history of positive total returns for over 10 years. FSDAX has returned 27.5% and 15.9% over the past three and five years, respectively. Fidelity Select Defense & Aerospace Portfolio fund has an annual expense ratio of 0.63%, which is lower than the category average.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Fidelity Select Automotive Portfolio fund aims for capital appreciation. FSAVX invests most of its assets in common stocks of companies engaged in manufacturing automobiles, trucks, specialty vehicles, parts, tires and related services.

Fidelity Select Automotive Portfolio fund has a history of positive total returns for over 10 years. FSAVX has returned 4.9% and 0.8% over the past three and five years, respectively. Fidelity Select Automotive Portfolio fund has an expense ratio of 0.78%, which is lower than the category average of 0.92%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other #1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

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