BCE (BCE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2026, BCE (BCE) reported revenue of $4.42 billion, up 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was +8.16%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Postpaid : 296,498 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 333,803.

: 296,498 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 333,803. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Prepaid : 183,769 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 157,128.

: 183,769 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 157,128. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Total : 480,267 versus 490,931 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 480,267 versus 490,931 estimated by two analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Postpaid : 24,110 versus 24,953 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 24,110 versus 24,953 estimated by two analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Prepaid : 29,579 compared to the 29,775 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 29,579 compared to the 29,775 average estimate based on two analysts. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Total : 53,689 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 54,728.

: 53,689 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 54,728. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Mobile Connected Device Subscribers - Subscribers EOP : 3,435,436 compared to the 3,467,172 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3,435,436 compared to the 3,467,172 average estimate based on two analysts. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Prepaid : 800,824 versus 801,020 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 800,824 versus 801,020 estimated by two analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Total : 10,433,950 versus 10,434,990 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 10,433,950 versus 10,434,990 estimated by two analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn : 1.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.4%.

: 1.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.4%. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Postpaid : 1.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.1%.

: 1.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.1%. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Prepaid: 5.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.4%.

Here is how BCE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for BCE here>>>

Shares of BCE have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research