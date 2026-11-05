Can Verizon's 5G Expansion in the 2026 NFL Season Drive Future Growth?

Verizon Communications, Inc.VZ is strengthening its technology presence in professional sports through its long-standing partnership with the National Football League (NFL), advancing its network technology and digital solutions to improve stadium operations and fan connectivity during the 2026 season.



Verizon is enhancing its private wireless network to support secure communication between NFL coaches and provide game officials with reliable connectivity. NFL officials use connected watches to receive real-time game information, including game clock updates, first-down measurements and punt out-of-bounds locations. The company is also expanding network coverage to nine international games across eight overseas venues, while improving stadium connectivity to meet rising fan data demand.



The company has deployed advanced 5G C-band, millimeter-wave (mmWave) Distributed Radio Access Network and Distributed Antenna System technologies across major NFL stadiums. At Highmark Stadium, Verizon has enhanced wireless coverage, parking lot connectivity and high-speed Wi-Fi, while Caesars Superdome has received 509 mmWave radios and 155 C-band radios to increase network capacity during major events.



These investments support Verizon's broader strategy of expanding its 5G capabilities and private wireless solutions. By bringing advanced network technology to large-scale sporting events, the company is positioning itself to benefit from growing demand for high-capacity connectivity and next-generation digital experiences.

How Are Competitors Advancing in Technology Upgrades?

Verizon faces competition from AT&T Inc.T and T-Mobile US, Inc.TMUS. AT&T has been investing in its network infrastructure to improve connectivity and meet growing demand for 5G and fiber services. The company signed a multi-year agreement with Corning worth more than $3 billion to secure fiber and cable for network expansion and acquired additional spectrum from EchoStar to strengthen its 5G capacity. AT&T is also working with T-Mobile and Verizon on a joint venture aimed at reducing wireless dead zones across the United States.



T-Mobile has been upgrading its 5G network by introducing AI-powered automation to improve network performance and reliability. The company is expanding its AutoPilot and Dynamic CX technologies to help the network respond faster to changing conditions and manage traffic more efficiently. T-Mobile is investing in backup power and network infrastructure to maintain connectivity during outages and periods of high demand.

VZ’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Verizon’s shares have gained 16.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 114%.

Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Verizon trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, significantly below the industry average of 24.18.

Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 0.8% to $5.07 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have risen 0.76% to $5.32.

Zacks Investment Research

Verizon stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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