CC Launches Faizeon Cooling Solutions to Meet AI Data Center Demand

The Chemours Company CC has launched its Faizeon two-phase liquid cooling solutions to meet growing demand for advanced cooling technologies in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and high-density data centers. The new portfolio includes dielectric fluids designed for both two-phase direct-to-chip and two-phase immersion cooling, helping data center operators manage high-power processors and servers from heating in evolving system architectures.

The Faizeon fluids leverage phase-change technology, absorbing heat as the liquid converts into vapor to enable efficient heat removal. In independent third-party testing, a two-phase direct-to-chip system using Faizeon 200 maintained Graphics Processing Unit temperatures up to 19 degrees Celsius lower than a single-phase, water-based cooling system while requiring a lower coolant flow rate.

The portfolio includes five products. Of these, Faizeon 100, 110, 200 and 220 are for direct-to-chip cooling, and Faizeon 500 is for full-server immersion cooling. These solutions are designed to deliver superior heat transfer, reduce cooling-related energy requirements and nearly eliminate cooling-related water consumption, depending on system design and operating conditions. The fluids also support recovery, reprocessing and reuse, enabling circularity.

Chemours is collaborating with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, NTT DATA, 2CRSi, DataVolt, Munters, Accelsius and ZutaCore to accelerate the process. The launch strengthens Chemours' position in the heat management industry and provides an opportunity to capture growth from rising AI-driven data center infrastructure investments.

CC's shares have gained 17.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 25.3% growth.

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CC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CC currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Reliance, Inc. RS, Element Solutions Inc. ESI and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

RS and ESI currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RS’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $23.70 per share, indicating a 66.2% year-over-year surge. RSshares have gained 60.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESI’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.85 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 24.2%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 28 cents per share. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 75%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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