IRM Q3 AFFO Beats Estimates on Data Center and ALM Growth

Iron Mountain IncorporatedIRM reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $1.53 per share, up 15.9% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%.

Revenues increased 13.5% year over year to $1.99 billion, exceeding the consensus mark of $1.98 billion. Results benefited from strong records management operations, growing data center demand and asset lifecycle management (ALM) momentum. Data center revenues advanced 34%, while ALM revenues increased 43%, supporting broad-based growth.

However, IRM stock slid around 7% during the early trading session today.

IRM's Storage and Service Revenues Drive Growth

Storage rental revenues increased 11.3% year over year to $1.15 billion, supported by continued revenue management and expanding storage volumes. Service revenues grew 16.6% to $841.11 million, reflecting contributions from the company's expanding service offerings.

Organic revenues rose 12.8% year over year, excluding acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency effects. Organic storage rental revenues advanced 11.1%, while organic service revenues climbed 15.1%, reflecting continued underlying business expansion.

Iron Mountain's RIM Business Remains Resilient

Global Records and Information Management (“RIM”) revenues increased 7% year over year to $1.43 billion. Segment storage rental revenues rose 5.4%, while service revenues grew 9.6%, aided by revenue management initiatives and digital solutions activity.

Global storage volumes reached a record 750.7 million cubic feet, up from 743.5 million cubic feet a year ago. Storage facility utilization improved to 81.8% from 80.8%, while the records management retention rate increased to 93.5% from 93.2%.

IRM's Data Center Business Maintains Strong Momentum

Global Data Center revenues climbed to $273.60 million from $204.13 million in the year-ago quarter. Storage rental revenues increased 35.1%, while adjusted EBITDA jumped to $153.98 million from $107.38 million. The segment's adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 370 basis points to 56.3%.

Iron Mountain signed approximately 102 megawatts of new data center leases during the quarter, bringing year-to-date leasing to 137 megawatts. Renewal pricing increased 10% on a cash basis and 15% on a GAAP basis.

The operating portfolio reached 544.6 leasable megawatts, with total leased occupancy of 97.2%. Management expects approximately 325 megawatts of available-to-lease capacity to become energized over the next 24 months. Its existing backlog supports approximately $1.7 billion in annual revenues before additional leasing.

Iron Mountain's ALM and Digital Businesses Expand

Corporate and Other revenues increased 34.5% year over year to $283.94 million. Service revenues grew 36.6%, supported by strong performance in enterprise ALM and data center decommissioning activities.

ALM revenues advanced 43% on a reported basis and 38% organically. Management highlighted a new enterprise contract to provide secure IT asset disposition services across North America.

Digital Solutions also maintained growth momentum, supported by Iron Mountain's AI-powered Insight DXP platform. The company secured a multiyear agreement involving a government digital transformation initiative in the Middle East.

Iron Mountain's Leverage Remains Within Target

IRM ended September with cash and cash equivalents of $188.16 million compared with $204.79 million at June quarter-end. Total assets reached $22.32 billion, up from $21.96 billion.

Net lease-adjusted leverage stood at 4.8 times, unchanged sequentially and within management's target range of 4.5-5.5 times.

IRM Raises Its 2026 Outlook and Dividend

Iron Mountain raised its full-year AFFO per share guidance to $5.94-$6.00 from the previous range of $5.87-$5.93. The revised midpoint of $5.97 exceeds the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.92.

Management expects full-year revenues of $7.95-$8.02 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $2.95-$2.98 billion and AFFO of $1.78-$1.80 billion.

For the fourth quarter, IRM projects revenues of approximately $2.03 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $780 million. AFFO per share is expected at $1.57, in line with the consensus estimate.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of 99.3 cents per share, representing a 15% increase. The dividend is payable on Jan. 6, 2027, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15, 2026.

IRM’s Zacks Rank

IRM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Iron Mountain Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Iron Mountain Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Iron Mountain Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Iron Mountain Incorporated Quote

Performance of Other REITs

Digital Realty TrustDLR reported third-quarter 2026 core FFO per share, excluding net promote, of $2.10, up 11.1% from a year ago. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6%. Higher rental revenues and fee income contributed to growth, while record bookings and a rising lease backlog strengthened the company's longer-term revenue visibility.

PrologisPLD reported third-quarter 2026 core FFO per share of $1.60, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58. Results benefited from higher rental revenues, steady leasing demand and improved occupancy levels.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research