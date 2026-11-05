Is a Democratic Victory Good News for Apple? ETFs to Consider

Apple AAPL emerged as a potential beneficiary of the Democratic Party's sweeping midterm election victory, with shares rallying on expectations of increased scrutiny over AI infrastructure spending.

The tech giant rose approximately 5.3% on Wednesday, extending its upward momentum with a further 0.9% gain in pre-market trading on Thursday.

According to Amit Daryanani, analyst at Evercore ISI, the reasons why the tech giant could emerge as a potential beneficiary of the election results are twofold. As quoted on Yahoo Finance, Daryanani considers Apple a relatively defensive investment amid uncertainty surrounding Washington's political and regulatory landscape. A second potential tailwind for the company stems from memory chip costs.

What Could Work in Apple's Favor?

The Democratic Party’s win in the midterm elections could increase regulatory scrutiny of AI data center projects, particularly as concerns over higher electricity costs, grid stability and water consumption gain political traction. This could potentially slow infrastructure expansion, creating additional headwinds for technology companies that have committed substantial capital to building out data center capacity.

AAPL offers investors a relatively different exposure to the technology sector. The tech giant’s earnings drivers are more closely tied to iPhone sales mix, pricing and services growth than to large-scale data center construction, with resilient product demand providing additional support, as per Daryanani.

AAPL reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, driven by strong demand for its iPhone and Mac products. iPhone remained the primary growth engine, with sales rising 17.5% year over year, marking a September-quarter record. Mac revenues surged 23.7% year over year, driven by MacBook Neo and MacBook Pro. Apple also recorded its highest-ever number of first-time Mac customers for a September quarter (Read: Apple Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, iPhone Drives Top-Line Growth).

However, rising memory costs remained a key concern. Apple faced higher memory costs in the September quarter and expects further increases in the December quarter. The company expects these pressures to continue beyond December. This presents another potential tailwind from the Democratic Party's midterm election victory.

Greater scrutiny of AI infrastructure investments could slow the pace of data center expansion, moderating demand for memory chips, potentially easing pricing pressures across the semiconductor supply chain.

Into AAPL’s Stock Outlook

Apple currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 2.04 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations made by 42 brokerage firms. This represents a slight improvement from 2.06 a week earlier, indicating a marginally more favorable analyst outlook.

Of the 42 recommendations deriving the current ABR, 21 are Strong Buy and three are Buy. Strong Buy and Buy, respectively, account for 50% and 7.14% of all recommendations, indicating that the majority of the analysts remain bullish. Strong Buy recommendations have increased from 48.8% a week ago.

Based on short-term price targets offered by 36 analysts, the average price target for Apple comes to $337.02, with forecasts ranging from a low of $240.00 to a high of $400.00. The stock is currently trading above its average price target, closing at $349.51 (as of market close on Nov. 4) and has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Momentum Score of A.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AAPL-Heavy ETFs to Consider

Against this backdrop, investors seeking exposure to Apple may consider investing through ETFs for diversified exposure. However, maintaining a long-term investment horizon is important, as any moderation in memory chip prices and the implementation of policies that could constrain AI infrastructure expansion are unlikely to materialize in the near term.

Below, we highlight ETFs that offer exposure to Apple.

Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF GXPT has an exposure of 21.34% to AAPL.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF IYW has an exposure of 17.8% to AAPL.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF FTEC has an exposure of 17.73% to AAPL.

VanEck Technology TruSector ETF TRUT has an exposure of 16.25% to AAPL.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT has an exposure of 15.91% to AAPL.

State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF XLK has an exposure of 15.76% to AAPL.

iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF TOPT has an exposure of 15.49% to AAPL.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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