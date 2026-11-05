CAT Shares Fall Despite Q3 Earnings Beat: How to Play the Stock?

Caterpillar Inc.CAT delivered a strong third-quarter 2026 performance, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimates for revenues and earnings while reporting year-over-year growth in both metrics. A record $78.1 billion order backlog, expanding margins and stronger cash flow further underscored the company's operating momentum. Yet, the upbeat results failed to lift investor sentiment, with CAT shares falling approximately 17% since the earnings release.

The sell-off appears to reflect investor disappointment with Caterpillar's decision to maintain its 2026 guidance rather than raise its outlook following the strong quarter. The company continues to expect mid-to-high-teens revenue growth this year, while its adjusted operating margin is projected to improve from 2025 but remain near the lower end of its annual target range.

Over the past six months, CAT shares have declined 36.2% compared with the industry’s 35.7% drop. The Zacks Industrial Products sector has fallen 8.4% while the S&P 500 gained 2.5%. Peers Komatsu KMTUY and Terex CorporationTEX also lost ground during this period but have outperformed Caterpillar, as shown in the chart below.

CAT's 6-Month Performance vs. Industry, Peers, Sector & S&P 500

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With the stock under pressure despite solid quarterly results, investors must weigh Caterpillar's strong underlying fundamentals against its valuation and near-term growth expectations. Let's examine the company's latest performance and outlook to assess whether CAT deserves a Buy, Sell or Hold recommendation.

CAT Q3 Results: Sales, Earnings and Backlog Rise

Caterpillar reported third-quarter 2026 sales and revenues of approximately $20.68 billion, up 17.3% year over year. Sales volumes contributed $2.21 billion to the increase, while improved pricing added $663 million and favorable currency movements contributed another $58 million.

Growth was broad-based across Caterpillar's three primary operating segments. North America led with 24% growth, while Latin America and Europe, Africa and the Middle East each recorded 15% growth. Asia/Pacific was the only region to report a decline, with revenues down 2%.

Order momentum was particularly encouraging, with Caterpillar's backlog surging 95.7% year over year to a record $78.1 billion, providing substantial revenue visibility.

Cost of sales increased 14% year over year, reflecting higher manufacturing expenses, including tariff-related costs. However, selling, general and administrative expenses declined 1.4%, partly offsetting the increase. Research and development expenses rose 7.4%.

Adjusted operating profit climbed 37.8% to $4.26 billion, with the adjusted operating margin expanding to 20.6% from 17.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Caterpillar reported adjusted earnings of $7.20 per share, up 45.5% year over year and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.12 by 1.1%.

CAT's Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns Improve

Machinery, Power & Energy operating cash flow increased 16% to $4.5 billion in the third quarter of 2026. Free cash flow rose 19% to $3.8 billion, primarily reflecting stronger profitability.

The company returned approximately $2 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter. It ended September with $7.93 billion in cash and cash equivalents, highlighting its financial flexibility to fund investments while rewarding shareholders.

Caterpillar Maintains Its 2026 Guidance

Despite the strong quarterly performance, Caterpillar maintained its 2026 outlook. The company continues to expect mid-to-high-teens revenue growth for the year. Adjusted operating margin is projected to be higher than in 2025 and near the bottom of its annual target range, excluding tariff recoveries. Management expects full-year tariff costs of approximately $2.2 billion, excluding recoveries.

Caterpillar also reiterated the adjusted operating profit margin target ranges outlined at its 2025 Investor Day, relative to the corresponding levels of sales and revenues, as shown in the chart below.

Caterpillar Inc.

Image Source: Caterpillar Inc.

Machinery, Power & Energy free cash flow is expected to land in the upper half of the company's $6-$15 billion annual target range. Capital expenditures are projected to total approximately $3.3 billion.

CAT’s Earnings Estimates Move Lower Post Q3 Earnings

Analysts have lowered earnings estimates for CAT for both 2026 and 2027 over the past seven days. Despite the downward revision, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 currently projects earnings growth of 45%, followed by around 20% growth in 2027.

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How did Caterpillar’s Peers Perform in Q3?

Komatsu reported an 8% year-over-year improvement in earnings per share to 68 cents in the September-ended quarter. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents by 6.25%. Revenues were reported at $7 billion compared with $6.66 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Terex reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 by 5.6%. Earnings were flat year over year.

Revenues surged 58.4% year over year to $2.20 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion by 1.4%. Pro forma revenues grew 11.6%, driven by higher shipments across Materials Processing, Specialty Vehicles and Aerials.

Caterpillar Trades at a Premium to Industry Peers

Despite the recent share price correction, Caterpillar continues to command a valuation premium. The stock trades at a forward 12-month P/E of 18.24X, above the industry average of 17.11X.

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In comparison, Komatsu and Terex trade at forward 12-month P/E multiples of 14.28X and 10.09X, respectively. While Caterpillar's stronger earnings growth prospects and broad end-market exposure may justify some premium, its relatively expensive valuation leaves less room for disappointment, particularly with the company maintaining its full-year guidance.

Caterpillar's Growth Investments Support Long-Term Prospects

Caterpillar is positioned to benefit from several long-term growth drivers, including U.S. infrastructure spending, mining demand tied to the energy transition, automation, data center construction and power generation. Beyond manufacturing and automation, Caterpillar is investing in services, e-commerce, sustainability, electrification and digital solutions.

To capitalize on rising demand in its Power & Energy business, the company is exploring ways to repurpose underutilized facilities and expand capacity cost-effectively. It plans to use part of its Winston-Salem, NC facility, currently producing locomotive engines, as a second assembly and testing location for its 3600 Series large reciprocating engines. The move will support growing natural gas compression demand and advance Caterpillar's plan to nearly triple large reciprocating engine capacity by 2030 compared with 2024 levels.

Caterpillar has also announced a $1 billion investment to expand manufacturing capacity in Sanford, NC, for compact track loaders and telehandlers. The facility will incorporate advanced manufacturing technologies, automation and digital production systems to improve efficiency, product quality and safety.

In Resource Industries, Caterpillar is expanding its autonomous hauling collaboration with Luck Stone across two additional Virginia operations. This follows a successful pilot at Bull Run Quarry, where autonomous trucks have hauled more than 3.5 million tons since November 2024. The expansion also marks the first deployment of Caterpillar's autonomous technology on a Cat 775 truck, extending its capabilities beyond large mining operations into the quarry and aggregates market. The initiative supports the company's goal of tripling its autonomous truck fleet by 2030 compared with 2024.

Is CAT Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?

Caterpillar's third-quarter results reinforce the strength of its underlying business. Double-digit revenue growth, expanding operating margins, a record $78.1 billion backlog and improving free cash flow highlight healthy demand and solid execution. Its exposure to infrastructure, mining, data centers and power generation, along with investments in manufacturing capacity, automation and services, provides several avenues for sustained long-term growth.

However, the recent share price decline suggests that investors are looking for more than strong quarterly results. Caterpillar's decision to maintain its 2026 guidance, coupled with expectations of margins remaining near the lower end of the target range, has tempered near-term optimism. Existing shareholders may consider holding CAT stock, given its strong backlog, favorable long-term demand drivers and positive earnings outlook. However, considering the premium valuation, new investors should wait for a more attractive entry point before initiating fresh positions.

Caterpillar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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