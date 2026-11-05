Can Argan Keep Its Earnings Streak Alive as Backlog Slips Further?

Argan, Inc.AGX delivered strong fiscal second-quarter 2027 results, but a declining backlog tempers the outlook for sustaining earnings momentum. Revenues surged 61.5% year over year to $384 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $70 million, with the margin expanding to 18.2% from 16.2%, reflecting stronger overall execution and project mix.



The key concern is backlog replenishment. Argan's backlog was $2.52 billion at July-end, down from $2.93 billion at January-end, as project completions outpaced additions. Management includes projects only after receiving a notice to proceed and cited more than $260 million of additions from scope increases and smaller projects. It expects several new projects over the next seven to 15 months, although timing remains uncertain. New awards and project mobilization will therefore be critical to maintaining revenue visibility.



The Power segment remains the primary growth engine, benefiting from demand for natural-gas generation, grid reliability and data-center electricity. Industrial revenues advanced, but gross margin weakened to 7.3% because of underperforming projects, which management expects to wind down over the coming six months. Teledata offers another growth avenue following the ValCor acquisition, which expands its geographic reach and customer base.



Argan expects fiscal 2027 revenues to significantly exceed fiscal 2026, supported by a debt-free balance sheet and approximately $1.03 billion in cash and investments. The investment case remains constructive, but backlog conversion—not just strong quarterly growth—will determine whether earnings momentum is sustainable. Investors may value Argan's power-infrastructure exposure and financial flexibility, but should look for meaningful backlog replenishment and Industrial margin recovery before assuming recent growth rates can persist.

Argan, MasTec & Quanta Services: Who Has the Edge?

Argan is positioned to benefit from accelerating public infrastructure spending, power demand, grid modernization and data-center investment, alongside other market players MasTec, Inc.MTZ and Quanta Services, Inc.PWR.



Argan stands out for its concentrated exposure to complex power-generation projects. Its backlog provides visibility, although its smaller scale and dependence on large project awards make execution and backlog replenishment critical. Meanwhile, MasTec offers greater diversification across infrastructure markets. Its robust 18-month backlog underscores strong demand, particularly in Clean Energy and Infrastructure.



Quanta holds the scale advantage. Its Electric segment is benefiting from grid modernization, transmission, substation and distribution investments tied to data centers, reshoring and electrification. Operating margins also improved, reflecting stronger demand and execution.



Thus, AGX appears strongest on margin expansion and specialized power execution, MasTec on diversification and improving profitability, and Quanta on scale, backlog depth and broad infrastructure exposure.

AGX Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

AGX stock inched down 7.2% so far this year, underperforming the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, the Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.

AGX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.02, as the trend lines suggest below.

Earnings Estimate Trend Favors AGX

AGX’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 have trended upward over the past 60 days to $13.72 and $16.88 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 imply year-over-year growth of 40.9% and 23%, respectively.

Zacks Investment Research

Argan currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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