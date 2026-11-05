Compared to Estimates, Hertz Global (HTZ) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) reported $2.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.6 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was -33.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Americas RAC - Transaction days : 31,893.00 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 32,018.77 Days.

: 31,893.00 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 32,018.77 Days. Americas RAC - Total RPD : $64.21 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63.52.

: $64.21 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63.52. Americas RAC - Average vehicles : 427,207 compared to the 426,018 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 427,207 compared to the 426,018 average estimate based on three analysts. International RAC - Total RPD : $63.55 compared to the $61.27 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $63.55 compared to the $61.27 average estimate based on three analysts. International RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month : $302.00 compared to the $271.58 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $302.00 compared to the $271.58 average estimate based on three analysts. Americas RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month : $280.00 compared to the $294.75 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $280.00 compared to the $294.75 average estimate based on three analysts. International RAC- Average vehicles : 123,027 compared to the 121,499 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 123,027 compared to the 121,499 average estimate based on three analysts. International RAC - Transaction days : 9,075.00 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,011.78 Days.

: 9,075.00 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,011.78 Days. International RAC - Total RPU Per Month : $1,591.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,513.75.

: $1,591.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,513.75. Americas RAC - Total RPU Per Month : $1,653.00 compared to the $1,602.69 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1,653.00 compared to the $1,602.69 average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Revenue- International RAC : $572 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $552.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

: $572 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $552.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%. Geographic Revenue- Americas RAC: $2.05 billion compared to the $2.03 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.

Here is how Hertz Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Hertz Global here>>>

Shares of Hertz Global have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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