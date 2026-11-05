CECO Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

CECO Environmental Corp.CECO is scheduled to release third-quarter 2026 results on Nov. 9, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CECO’s third-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 30 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in two of the preceding four quarters and missing in the other two, with the average surprise being 65.5%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $398 million, indicating growth of 101.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at 61 cents per share, indicating a 134.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for CECO this earnings season.

Factors to Note Ahead of CECO’s Results

CECO’s Engineered Systems segment is anticipated to have performed well in the third quarter, driven by execution on large-scale natural gas power generation projects. The Industrial Process Solutions segment’s results are expected to benefit from semiconductor and industrial ducting backlog execution.



Strong demand environment and persistent strength across power generation, natural gas infrastructure, electronics and reshoring-related projects are expected to augment the company’s results in the third quarter.



CECO has remained focused on expanding its product offerings and market presence through buyouts, which is expected to have boosted its top line. The inclusion of Thermon’s expertise in process heating, heat tracing and temperature management solutions strengthened CECO’s exposure across power generation, energy transition, industrial reshoring and infrastructure development markets and enhanced its role in mission-critical customer applications.



However, rising costs and expenses are likely to have weighed on CECO’s performance. Rising selling and administrative expenses are expected to have dented the company’s margins and profitability.



The company has considerable exposure to overseas markets. Given its substantial international operations, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have marred its profitability.

CECO Environmental Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

CECO Environmental Corp. price-eps-surprise | CECO Environmental Corp. Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CECO this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: CECO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 61 cents. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: CECO presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Some Companies

In the third quarter of 2026, Graco Inc.GGG came out with quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share. This compares with earnings of $0.73 per share a year ago.



Graco reported revenues of $586.39 million in the quarter ended September 2026, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.58%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $543.36 million.



Dover Corporation DOV has reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.88 per share, rising 10% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 by 1.77%. The improvement reflected broad-based demand, higher revenues and operational execution.



Revenues increased 7.5% year over year to $2.23 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 billion by 1.47%. Organic revenues grew 7.1%. Our model expected organic revenues to rise 4%.



Allegion plcALLE reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.60 per share, up 13% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 by 4.4%, supported by strong organic growth and margin expansion.



Revenues increased 9.6% year over year to $1.17 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion by 3.4%. Organic revenues grew 7.2%, driven by strength in the Americas non-residential business, volume growth and price realization.

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