Visa's Solid Q4 Masks Rising Incentives: Is V Still Worth Buying?

Visa Inc.V finished fiscal 2026 with another earnings beat, but investors face a tougher question than whether consumers are still using their cards. Can the payments giant sustain double-digit profit growth as client deals become costlier and last year's momentum gets harder to replicate?

The quarter gave shareholders plenty to like, though it offered fewer reasons to chase the stock right now.

A Strong Quarter, but Not a Runaway Beat

Visa reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.48 per share, up 17% year over year and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%. Net revenues rose 13% to $12.14 billion, narrowly exceeding the $12.08 billion consensus. Management said a lower-than-expected tax rate helped the bottom line. However, litigation remained a cost pressure, with Visa recording $474 million in provisions during the quarter.

Underlying payment activity remained robust. Payments volume climbed 9% in constant dollars, while cross-border volume excluding intra-Europe transactions advanced 14%. Visa processed 74.2 billion transactions, up 10%. U.S. payments volume expanded 10%, with credit growing 11% and debit 9%. Such broad-based growth across an already enormous network suggests consumer spending remained resilient despite economic uncertainty.

Cross-border business was another bright spot. Travel-related volume rose 13%, accelerating three percentage points from the preceding quarter, while cross-border e-commerce volume increased 17%. International spending typically generates attractive transaction revenue, although the relationship is not one-for-one. In fact, Visa's international transaction revenue rose only 8%, partly because currency volatility and transaction mix were less favorable. The distinction is worth watching: faster payment volumes might not automatically translate into equally fast revenue growth.

For more insights, read our blog: Visa Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Payment Volumes.

The Growth Engines Investors Should Watch

Visa is increasingly earning money from services that go beyond moving a payment from buyer to seller. Value-added services revenue jumped 31% in constant dollars to $4 billion in the quarter. For fiscal 2026, the business generated $14 billion, growing 30%. Commercial and money movement solutions revenues increased 16% during the quarter, while Visa Direct transactions climbed 23%. Together, commercial and money movement solutions and value-added services accounted for more than 40% of full-year net revenues.

These offerings give Visa additional growth opportunities beyond traditional payment processing. Fraud detection, cybersecurity and advisory services allow the company to deepen relationships with existing bank and merchant clients while creating additional revenue streams. Such diversification could help cushion slower consumer spending, although these businesses are not entirely insulated from payment activity. Management expects value-added services revenues to grow in the low-to-mid-20% range in fiscal 2027.

There are longer-term opportunities, too. Visa's stablecoin settlement volume surpassed a $25 billion annualized run rate, 10 times the year-ago level, and the network now supports more than 225 stablecoin-linked card programs.

Nearly 50 artificial intelligence partners are already live with its agentic commerce offering. However, investors should temper near-term expectations regarding AI-driven commerce. Management indicated that it remains at an early stage and is unlikely to make a meaningful contribution to Visa's fiscal 2027 financial performance, despite its significant long-term potential.

Analyst Estimates for Visa

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2027 EPS is pegged at $15.02, indicating 13.2% year-over-year growth. The estimate for fiscal 2028 stands at $17, suggesting a further 13.2% increase. Similarly, the consensus estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 revenues are pegged at $50.96 billion and $56.12 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 11% and 10.1%, respectively.

The company beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.1%.

Visa Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Visa Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Visa Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Visa Inc. Quote

Risks Behind the Solid Numbers

The first concern is the rising price of retaining business. Client incentives surged 21% to $5.1 billion in the fourth quarter, outpacing net revenue growth. About 25% of Visa's payments volume is due for contract renewal in fiscal 2027, versus 20% last year. Those agreements can lock in valuable customers for years, particularly when Visa bundles more services into them. But richer incentives reduce the revenue Visa keeps from transactions.

Another concern is that the earnings outlook leaves less room for disappointment than the headline quarter suggests. Management expects low-double-digit adjusted net revenue growth and low-double-digit to low-teens adjusted EPS growth in fiscal 2027, below the 15% revenue and 16% adjusted EPS growth achieved in fiscal 2026. Adjusted operating expenses are expected to rise in the low double digits, while the tax rate should approach 19%, up from 17.9% for fiscal 2026. The company also expects the second quarter to mark the year's weakest revenue growth.

Visa’s Price Performance & Valuation

Visa shares have gained 24.5% year to date, including an 8.6% advance since the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results, outperforming the industry’s 0.8% drop and the S&P 500’s 9.7% rise. In comparison, peers Mastercard IncorporatedMA grew 17.8%, while American Express CompanyAXP fell 10.1%.

YTD Price Performance– V, MA, AXP, Industry & S&P 500

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Visa continues to command a premium valuation, trading at 28.68X forward earnings, approximately 12% above its five-year median of 25.59X and significantly higher than the industry average of 19.30X. While its valuation is slightly below Mastercard's 29.82X, it remains substantially higher than American Express' 16.77X.

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Final Words

Visa's resilient payments network, healthy cross-border spending and expanding value-added services and money movement solutions support its long-term revenue and earnings growth prospects. However, rising client incentives, a heavier contract-renewal calendar and moderating fiscal 2027 growth expectations could constrain near-term upside. Following the recent share-price rally, the stock's premium valuation makes the risk-reward balance less compelling.

Against this backdrop, Visa currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Existing shareholders may prefer to retain their positions, while prospective investors could wait for a more attractive entry point rather than chase the stock at current levels. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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