PARR Q3 Earnings Call Highlights Refining Strength and Growth Plans

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PARR emphasized sustained refining margins, improved operational reliability and financial flexibility during its third-quarter 2026 earnings call. Management highlighted favorable market conditions and the successful completion of major maintenance activities.

The company also outlined plans to expand refinery capabilities, increase renewable diesel production and pursue disciplined capital allocation while navigating volatile crude oil and transportation costs.

PARR Delivers Strong Earnings and Revenue Growth

Par Pacific reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $10.70 per share, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.65 by 60.90%. Earnings also increased from $5.95 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Quote

Quarterly revenues reached $3.05 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.366 billion by 29%. Revenues increased 51.64% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $646 million, including $222 million in small refinery exemption (SRE) benefits. Adjusted net income reached $531.5 million, incorporating $187.2 million in SRE benefits.

Par Pacific Sees Supportive Refining Conditions

President and CEO William Monteleone attributed strong operating results to refinery reliability, commercial execution and favorable refined product markets.

The combined refining index averaged $38.45 per barrel, supported by constrained global product supplies and resilient demand. Management cited restricted Asian refinery throughput and disruptions affecting international product exports.

CFO Shawn Flores reported 86% system-wide margin capture. Excluding Hawaii turnaround effects and contractual pricing delays, normalized capture reached approximately 98%, highlighting stronger underlying operations.

PARR Targets Higher Refinery Throughput in Q4

Senior Advisor Richard Creamer outlined fourth-quarter refining throughput guidance with a system-wide midpoint of 200,000 barrels per day compared with 174,000 barrels per day during the third quarter.

Hawaii throughput is expected between 85,000 and 89,000 barrels per day following completion of its turnaround. Washington guidance stands at 39,000-42,000 barrels daily, while Montana is projected at 53,000-57,000 barrels.

During the analyst discussion, Monteleone highlighted opportunities to process lighter crude in Hawaii. He also identified Montana projects targeting additional diesel and jet fuel production, alongside improvements in refinery flexibility.

Par Pacific Expands Renewable Diesel Operations

Par Pacific's Renewables segment generated positive adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million, marking an important operational milestone following the Hawaii renewable facility's startup.

Monteleone highlighted September renewable diesel throughput of approximately 3,700 barrels per day. Fourth-quarter guidance ranges from 2,800 to 3,400 barrels daily as the company continues feedstock optimization.

Responding to Goldman Sachs, Flores reaffirmed the project's historical annual EBITDA framework of approximately $35 million. He also indicated that current renewable diesel margins were stronger than assumptions used in the original investment case.

PARR Addresses Freight Costs and Market Risks

During the Q&A, a TPH Research analyst questioned the implications of rising tanker rates for Hawaii refinery profitability.

Flores explained that higher crude transportation costs were partly offset by contractual clean-product freight pass-through provisions and favorable West Coast distillate pricing. Management also highlighted widening heavy crude differentials benefiting mainland operations.

Separately, Monteleone told Goldman Sachs that Chinese refined product exports could fluctuate with quarterly export quotas. However, elevated transportation costs continued to challenge export-oriented Asian refineries.

Par Pacific Prioritizes Financial Flexibility

Par Pacific ended September with approximately $2.4 billion in liquidity and $731 million in cash, reaching a net cash position for the first time.

Flores reported operating cash flow of $839 million and $10 million in quarterly share repurchases. Management also expects approximately $120 million in near-term proceeds from the planned Laramie Energy divestiture.

In response to Piper Sandler, Monteleone emphasized maintaining flexibility for acquisitions, organic investments and share repurchases. He reiterated that potential refinery acquisitions would primarily target synergies within the Western United States.

PARR Maintains Focus on Operating Discipline

Management's outlook centered on sustaining operational reliability while capturing favorable refining economics and advancing smaller, high-return investment opportunities.

Monteleone emphasized financial discipline and long-term shareholder value creation, with the company's stronger balance sheet providing flexibility through changing refining cycles.

What PARR's Zacks Rank and Style Scores Indicate

PARR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting a favorable earnings estimate revision outlook. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Its Value Score of A, Growth Score of B and VGM Score of A complement that ranking.

However, the Momentum Score of D indicates weaker momentum characteristics. While the combination of a top Zacks Rank and favorable Value and VGM Scores supports its investment profile, the Zacks Rank remains subject to change as analysts revise estimates following the latest results.







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