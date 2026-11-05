MRVL's Networking Business Grows on the Back of AI: What's Ahead?

Marvell TechnologyMRVL has been supporting the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market with a broad portfolio of networking, interconnect and optical technologies designed to address the rising bandwidth requirements of next-generation data centers. As hyperscalers deploy increasingly large AI clusters, the demand for high-speed connectivity between servers, racks, accelerators and geographically distributed data centers is growing substantially.

Marvell's optical interconnect business remains a significant contributor to its AI-driven growth. Optical DSPs are critical components in high-speed optical communication systems, enabling the transmission of data at increasingly higher bandwidths while maintaining signal integrity. During the second quarter of fiscal 2027, demand for Marvell's 800G optical DSPs remained strong, while its 1.6T optical DSP business ramped rapidly.

Marvell's scale-out networking business is also gaining traction through its high-capacity switching portfolio. The company remains on track to more than double its scale-out switching revenues in fiscal 2027, driven by the expanding adoption of its 51.2T switching products across a broader customer base. These switches facilitate high-bandwidth connectivity between racks and servers within data centers, helping AI clusters scale efficiently.

Beyond traditional data center networking, Marvell is targeting the emerging scale-across opportunity as hyperscalers build larger AI clusters spanning multiple data centers. These architectures require high-bandwidth connections between geographically distributed facilities, creating demand for advanced data center interconnect technologies. MRVL is also pursuing the emerging scale-up networking market, which involves connecting AI accelerators within increasingly large computing domains.

Although customers are initially deploying copper interconnects for scale-up networking, management expects the limitations of copper in terms of reach and bandwidth to increasingly drive adoption of optical interconnect technologies as AI cluster sizes expand. Management also expects the adoption of 1.6T solutions to accelerate further in fiscal 2028 as hyperscalers upgrade their data center networking infrastructure to accommodate growing AI workloads.

How Competitors Fare Against MRVL Stock

MRVL faces stiff competition in the AI networking and custom silicon space from Broadcom AVGO and Advanced Micro DevicesAMD.

Broadcom is a leader in the domain of custom silicon solutions for data centers. Broadcom’s advanced 3.5D XDSiP packaging platform is critical to ensure the performance and efficiency of custom AI XPUs.

Advanced Micro Devices is another established player in the custom silicon solutions and AI accelerator market. Advanced Micro Devices offers semi-custom SoCs and Instinct Accelerators to power data centers.

MRVL's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Marvell Technology have surged 88.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s growth of 11.4%.

MRVL YTD Performance Chart

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From a valuation standpoint, Marvell Technology trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 8.58X, higher than the industry’s average of 3.14X.

MRVL Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRVL’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 48% and 76%, respectively. The estimate for fiscal 2027 has remained unchanged for the past 30 days, while the estimates for fiscal 2028 have been revised upward in the past seven days.

Marvell Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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