RDN Q3 Earnings Beat on Specialty Strength, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Radian Group Inc. RDN reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted operating income of $1.44 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4%. The bottom line improved 25.2% year over year. Total revenues surged 105.9% year over year to $624.1 million, driven by higher premiums earned following the Inigo acquisition and increased net investment income.



The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5%. Strong Specialty Insurance underwriting performance, higher investment income and favorable reserve development supported quarterly results. Net premiums earned more than doubled year over year. However, elevated expenses and higher mortgage insurance defaults remained headwinds.

Radian Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Radian Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Radian Group Inc. Quote

RDN's Q3 Performance in Detail

Net premiums earned surged 131.2% year over year to $548.3 million, primarily reflecting contributions from the acquired Specialty Insurance business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $577 million. Net investment income increased 21.9% year over year to $77.3 million, supported by higher income from fixed maturities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $82 million.



Total expenses increased 278.8% year over year to $395.8 million, reflecting the addition of Specialty operations and acquisition-related costs. The provision for losses increased to $176.9 million from $17.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Other operating expenses rose 77.7% year over year to $110.6 million.



Adjusted pretax operating income increased 23.1% year over year to $253.7 million. Adjusted net operating return on equity improved 240 basis points year over year to 16.3%.

Radian's Mortgage Insurance Results

The Mortgage segment generated total revenues, including net investment income and other income, of $293.9 million, compared with $290.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $300 million. Net premiums earned remained stable at $236.8 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $242 million. Adjusted pretax operating income declined 8.4% year over year to $206.3 million.



New insurance written decreased 5.2% year over year to $14.7 billion. Primary mortgage insurance in force increased 1.8% year over year to a record $285.7 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $286.2 million. Annualized persistency was approximately 83% compared with 84% in the prior-year quarter.



The percentage of primary loans in default increased to 2.68% from 2.42% a year ago. The provision for losses rose to $32 million from $17.9 million, including favorable reserve development of $26.3 million on prior-period defaults. The mortgage combined ratio deteriorated 960 basis points year over year to 36.6%.

RDN's Specialty Insurance Performance

The Specialty segment generated total revenues, including net premiums earned, net investment income and other income, of $340.6 million in the reported quarter. Net premiums earned totaled $311.5 million, up 16.5% sequentially. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $336 million. Net investment income amounted to $27.8 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $25.5 million.



Gross premiums written totaled $310 million, comprising $151 million in direct premiums and $159 million in assumed premiums. Adjusted pretax operating income increased to $86.5 million from $28.6 million in the preceding quarter.



The provision for losses declined to $148.3 million from $169.2 million sequentially, benefiting from benign catastrophe activity and favorable prior-year reserve development of $42.8 million. The Specialty combined ratio improved to 80.4% from 97.7% in the preceding quarter, indicating stronger underwriting profitability.

Radian's Financial Position

As of Sept. 30, 2026, Radian's cash balance increased to $40.9 million from $24.8 million at 2025-end. Total assets increased 28.1% from the 2025-end level to $10.4 billion. Total investments stood at $7 billion.



Book value per share increased 4.2% year over year to $35.78. Shareholders' equity declined 2.8% from the 2025-end level to $4.65 billion. Available holding company liquidity totaled $376 million, excluding $500 million of undrawn revolving credit capacity.



Radian Guaranty's available assets under the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs) totaled $5.3 billion, resulting in excess available assets of $1.48 billion. The holding company’s debt-to-capital ratio was 18.7%.

RDN's Capital Deployment and Dividend Update

During the third quarter, the company repurchased 3.7 million shares of common stock for $135 million. Radian subsequently repurchased another 3.5 million shares for $117 million in October. Following these transactions, $484 million remained available under its existing repurchase authorization.



RDN paid a quarterly dividend of 25.5 cents per share, totaling approximately $34 million. Radian Guaranty distributed $175 million to its parent during the quarter, bringing total distributions for the first nine months of 2026 to $515 million.

Radian's Strategic Developments

The acquisition of Inigo strengthened Radian's presence in Specialty Insurance and diversified its earnings base. Specialty contributed approximately 34% of consolidated adjusted pretax operating income before corporate expenses during the quarter.



Radian also advanced its business simplification strategy. The Mortgage Conduit wind-down was substantially complete, while the Real Estate Services business was sold in August. The company entered into an agreement to divest its Title business, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Zacks Rank

Radian Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Multi-Line Insurers

Everest Group, Ltd.EG reported third-quarter 2026 operating income of $7.62 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.38 by 18.8%. The bottom line increased 1.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.71 billion declined 14% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.84 billion by 3.3%.



Gross written premiums declined 14.5% year over year to $3.74 billion, reflecting lower contributions from Reinsurance Treaty and Legacy businesses. Net investment income increased 17.4% year over year to a quarterly record of $634 million, driven by strong private equity performance. Total claims and expenses declined 14.9% to $3.45 billion. The company reported an underwriting loss of $223 million, wider than the year-ago loss of $130 million.



Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s PFG third-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $2.22 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46 by 9.8%. The bottom line increased 5.7% year over year. Revenues rose 9.7% year over year to $4.3 billion, which missed the consensus mark of $4.31 billion by 0.8%. Total expenses increased 10% year over year to $3.78 billion. Benefits, claims and settlement expenses rose 18.1% to $2.32 billion, while operating expenses increased 1.7% to $1.40 billion.



Non-GAAP operating earnings increased 2% to $481.8 million. Excluding significant variances, operating earnings advanced 3% to $540.6 million. Net income attributable to PFG increased to $631.9 million from $213.8 million a year earlier.



Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted operating income of $3.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.31 by 13.9%. The bottom line declined 6.9% year over year. Total adjusted operating revenues declined 14.3% year over year to $13.49 billion, missing the consensus estimate by 3.4%. Assets under management increased marginally to $1.62 trillion. Premiums declined 29.4% year over year to $5.89 billion. However, policy charges and fee income increased 2% to $1.15 billion.



Net investment income increased 8.8% year over year to $5.19 billion, while asset management fees, commissions and other income decreased 15.7% to $1.26 billion. Total benefits and expenses declined 14.8% year over year to $11.85 billion. Operating expenses increased 3.6% to $1.62 billion, while interest credited to policyholders' account balances rose 18.8% to $1.44 billion.

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