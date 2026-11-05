APP Q3 Earnings Call Highlights AI Model Gains and Growth Outlook

AppLovin CorporationAPP emphasized the early benefits of its next-generation artificial intelligence models during its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, highlighting stronger advertiser performance, accelerating gaming revenues and expanding consumer advertising opportunities.

Management outlined further model improvements, customer acquisition initiatives and connected TV expansion while maintaining its long-term annual growth expectation of approximately 30%.

APP's New AI Architecture Drives Advertising Gains

CEO Adam Foroughi attributed third-quarter revenue acceleration primarily to the partial rollout of new AI models, which improved advertising predictions and encouraged customers to increase spending while maintaining targeted returns.

Revenues reached $2.18 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion and increasing 55% year over year. Earnings of $4.30 per share exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.94.

AppLovin Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AppLovin Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AppLovin Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AppLovin Corporation Quote

Foroughi described the architectural transition as comparable in technical complexity to AXON 2.0. During the Q&A session, a William Blair analyst sought clarity on its longer-term impact. Foroughi emphasized the substantial optimization potential but declined to commit to a full deployment timeline.

AppLovin's Q4 Outlook Reflects Continued Expansion

CFO Matt Stumpf projected fourth-quarter revenues between $2.365 billion and $2.395 billion, representing 43% to 44% year-over-year growth and 8% to 10% sequential growth.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $1.995 billion and $2.025 billion, with margins ranging from 84% to 85%. At the guidance midpoint, management anticipates full-year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth exceeding 50%.

A Jefferies analyst questioned the sequential slowdown implied by fourth-quarter guidance. Stumpf explained that projections incorporate normal seasonality, model improvements already deployed and additional computing investments. Management's guidance reflects developments already visible rather than potential future model enhancements.

APP's Consumer Advertising Business Gains Traction

Foroughi highlighted sustained momentum in consumer advertising, where spending increased double digits sequentially and triple digits year over year.

Management emphasized that improved predictions for advertisers with limited historical data could accelerate customer onboarding. However, smaller businesses still require additional product development to achieve consistent results independently.

During discussions with Loop Capital, Foroughi explained that sophisticated advertisers and customers receiving direct assistance achieve stronger outcomes. He identified creative quality and advertising variety as important drivers of campaign scalability. Customer acquisition partnerships remain another priority as AppLovin works to broaden adoption.

AppLovin Sees Further Gaming and CTV Opportunities

Gaming advertising revenue grew nearly 50% year over year, supported by improvements in advertising models. Foroughi indicated that further optimization could sustain stronger gaming growth over time.

A Morgan Stanley analyst questioned whether improved gaming performance changed management's long-term expectations. Foroughi reiterated the company's approximately 30% annual growth target, emphasizing contributions from both gaming and consumer advertising.

Connected TV also emerged as an expansion opportunity. Foroughi confirmed that pilot campaigns are underway but cautioned that the initiative remains too early to contribute meaningfully to near-term financial results.

APP Emphasizes Cash Generation and Share Repurchases

AppLovin generated approximately $1.4 billion in quarterly free cash flow, representing 77% of adjusted EBITDA. Stumpf maintained expectations for full-year cash conversion of approximately 70% to 75%.

The company repurchased and withheld 4.1 million shares for $1.4 billion during the third quarter. Its board subsequently increased the share repurchase authorization by $3.2 billion, bringing the total available authorization to $3.6 billion as of the end of October.

Responding to a BTIG analyst, Stumpf confirmed that management had accelerated repurchases opportunistically when it identified a disconnect between market pricing and its assessment of intrinsic value.

AppLovin Maintains Its Long-Term Growth Priorities

Management remained confident about technological improvements while acknowledging uncertainty surrounding deployment timing and consumer advertising adoption.

Foroughi identified completing the model transition, expanding customer acquisition, improving advertising formats and developing connected TV capabilities as priorities heading into 2027. Management also emphasized continued investment discipline alongside these expansion efforts.

What APP's Zacks Rank and Style Scores Indicate

AppLovin currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), reflecting an unfavorable near-term earnings estimate revision outlook. Its Growth Score of A indicates strong growth characteristics, while its Value Score of C and Momentum Score of D present a mixed picture across valuation and price trends. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

The company's VGM Score of B indicates favorable combined value, growth and momentum characteristics. However, the weaker Zacks Rank limits the attractiveness of these favorable Style Scores under the Zacks framework, which emphasizes combining strong Style Scores with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the just-reported results.

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