TALO Q3 Earnings Call Highlights Higher Output and 2027 Growth Plans

Talos Energy Inc.TALO emphasized stronger production, disciplined capital allocation and an expanding offshore development portfolio during its third-quarter 2026 earnings call. Management raised annual production guidance following solid operating execution and a completed deepwater acquisition.

Executives also outlined 2027 project milestones while addressing questions about exploration spending, development timelines and financial flexibility.

TALO Raises Production Outlook Despite Hurricane Impact

President and CEO Paul Goodfellow attributed production outperformance to strong base operations, minimal weather disruptions and initial contributions from acquired assets. Third-quarter production averaged 91,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d).

CFO Zachary Dailey raised full-year production guidance to 92,500-94,500 Boe/d, including 68,000-70,000 barrels of oil daily. The revised outlook incorporates approximately 7,000 Boe/d in fourth-quarter production losses from Hurricane Isaias.

Talos reported adjusted earnings of 58 cents per share, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents. Revenues of $596 million surpassed the $567.1 million consensus estimate.

Talos Energy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Talos Energy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Talos Energy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Talos Energy Inc. Quote

Talos Expands Deepwater Scale Through Acquisition

Goodfellow highlighted the September acquisition of Shell's Gulf of America assets for a final net cash purchase price of $420 million.

The transaction added interests in the Coulomb field and BP-operated Na Kika infrastructure, strengthening Talos' oil-weighted production base and creating additional development opportunities.

During questioning from BMO Capital Markets, Goodfellow emphasized opportunities to extend the productive lives of acquired assets. However, he declined to quantify potential reserve improvements, noting that evaluation of the newly acquired assets remains ongoing.

TALO Maintains Financial Flexibility and Buybacks

Dailey reported adjusted free cash flow of $186 million and adjusted EBITDA of $406 million. Premium oil realizations supported margins of approximately $52 per Boe before hedging impacts.

Talos ended September with approximately $410 million in cash, $1.1 billion in liquidity and leverage of 0.6 times. Its credit facility remained undrawn despite acquisition spending.

Responding to Citi's questions about capital allocation, Dailey reaffirmed plans to direct up to 50% of annual free cash flow toward share repurchases. The framework preserves flexibility for development investments, acquisitions and maintaining balance sheet strength.

Talos Faces Further Appraisal Decisions at Daenerys

Goodfellow confirmed that Daenerys appraisal drilling encountered oil across multiple sands, meeting predrill objectives. Additional testing will assess reservoir characteristics and development alternatives.

During exchanges with Texas Capital Securities and ROTH Capital Partners, management emphasized that further appraisal remains necessary before determining the project's optimal development approach.

Goodfellow described first oil in 2029 as highly unlikely, although potentially achievable through a tieback development. An additional sidetrack planned for 2027 will help evaluate reservoir extent, recovery potential and capital requirements.

TALO Advances Monument, Brutus and Overseas Projects

Goodfellow expects Monument to achieve first oil in the first quarter of 2027. Brutus development has expanded to five wells, with production additions anticipated between the second and fourth quarters.

In Mexico, management continues advancing Block 29 with Repsol. Responding to an analyst's question about project timing, Goodfellow identified the second half of 2027 as the targeted final investment decision period.

Executive vice president of Exploration and Development William Langin also clarified that Honduras had approved the remaining working-interest acquisition, with administrative processing underway. Initial deepwater seismic acquisition has been completed, with processed data expected in early 2027.

Talos Balances Expansion With Spending Discipline

Management's broader message centered on expanding production and development opportunities while preserving financial flexibility. The company completed its $100 million operational improvement target ahead of schedule.

Dailey indicated that detailed 2027 guidance will be released in February. Capital allocation decisions will balance development commitments, shareholder returns and potential acquisitions as the offshore portfolio expands.

What TALO's Zacks Rank and Style Scores Indicate

Talos currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting a neutral near-term outlook under the Zacks ranking framework. The stock holds A grades for Value, Growth and Momentum, alongside a VGM Score of A, indicating favorable characteristics across all three investment styles. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

These strong Style Scores complement the Zacks Rank, although the framework emphasizes that stocks ranked #1 or 2 (Buy) with favorable scores generally offer stronger return potential. Talos' current Hold ranking warrants a more measured interpretation. Its Zacks Rank may change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the latest quarterly results.

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