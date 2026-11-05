Sezzle Q3 Earnings Call Highlights Higher Outlook and New Products

Sezzle Inc.SEZL raised its 2026 earnings outlook for the fourth time and introduced preliminary 2027 guidance, reflecting management's confidence in subscriber growth, transaction activity and profitability.

During its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, executives emphasized expanding the company's subscription-based financial services ecosystem while maintaining cost discipline. Management also addressed early product adoption, credit performance and the potential implications of pursuing a national bank charter.

SEZL Raises 2026 Outlook and Sets 2027 Targets

Sezzle increased its 2026 revenue growth forecast to approximately 42.5% from 35%. Adjusted net income guidance rose to $190 million from $185 million, while adjusted earnings per share guidance increased to $5.45-$5.50 from $5.25.

Chief financial officer Lee Brading introduced preliminary 2027 adjusted earnings guidance of $7.20 per share, representing 31%-32% growth over the updated 2026 range.

Responding to a Needham analyst, Brading clarified that the 2027 outlook incorporates launched products, including SezzleCash and Sezzle Send. More detailed revenue and margin expectations will follow with fourth-quarter results.

Sezzle's Subscriber Growth Supports Engagement

Executive chairman and CEO Charles Youakim highlighted subscription growth as a central driver of the company's strategy. Active subscribers increased 68.1% year over year to 955,000, including 101,000 net additions during the quarter.

Average quarterly transaction frequency reached 7.8 compared with 6.5 a year earlier. Subscribers completed approximately nine more transactions quarterly than nonsubscribers.

During questioning from Needham, Youakim explained that Sezzle increasingly prioritizes subscriptions over on-demand services. The latter now primarily supports merchant acquisition rather than serving as a consumer conversion channel.

SEZL Sees Early Traction in New Products

Youakim identified Pay-in-5 as the strongest performer among recent launches. Responding to Northland Capital Markets, Brading confirmed that the product represents approximately 70% of core buy-now, pay-later activity.

SezzleCash also demonstrated encouraging adoption. More than 15% of eligible new Anywhere subscribers initiated their first transaction through SezzleCash, while more than 60% subsequently completed BNPL purchases.

Management remained more cautious regarding Sezzle Send, which expanded beyond beta in October. Youakim emphasized its potential as a customer acquisition channel through peer-to-peer payments, although adoption requires further product refinement.

Sezzle Maintains Margins Through Cost Discipline

SEZL’s adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28. Net transaction margin reached 64.7%, near the upper end of management's 55%-65% target range. Revenues increased year over year to $166.5 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $154 million.

Sezzle Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sezzle Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sezzle Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sezzle Inc. Quote

During questioning from TD Cowen, executives cautioned against assuming current margins represent a permanent baseline. Youakim explained that SezzleCash and Sezzle Send carry different economics, while Brading noted that newer lending products typically experience elevated initial credit provisions. Brading attributed improving profitability to stronger monetization and transaction cost efficiencies.

SEZL Balances Marketing Efficiency and Credit Risk

Marketing expenses declined sequentially to $15.9 million from $19.4 million. Youakim described the previous quarter's elevated spending as a deliberate acquisition experiment rather than a sustainable spending baseline.

Management continues targeting marketing payback periods below six months. Meanwhile, credit loss provisions decreased to 2.7% of total transaction volume from 3.1% a year earlier.

Brading revised the company's 2026 provision target to approximately 2.5% of transaction volume. He also cautioned that seasonal credit deterioration and lower revenue yields typically characterize the fourth quarter.

Sezzle Explores Banking and AI Opportunities

Sezzle submitted its national bank charter application in October. Youakim told a KBW analyst that regulatory approval could eventually support checking, savings and additional financial services offerings.

During questioning from Oppenheimer, Youakim emphasized organic product investment as the company's capital allocation priority. Management is also evaluating repurchases while considering the benefits of retaining additional liquidity during the charter process.

Operationally, AI now resolves 40% of customer support contacts without human intervention. Management also reported increased engineering productivity, reinforcing its emphasis on technology-driven operating efficiency.

SEZL Focuses on Sustainable Platform Expansion

Management's commentary reflected confidence in subscription engagement and product innovation, accompanied by caution regarding newer offerings' economics and adoption timelines.

Youakim emphasized maintaining consumer trust and responsible lending practices as Sezzle expands its financial services capabilities. The company's priorities remain disciplined growth, product development and strengthening customer relationships.

Sezzle's Zacks Rank and Style Scores Signal

Sezzle currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating favorable near-term earnings estimate revision characteristics. Its Growth Score of A and VGM Score of A reinforce its growth-oriented investment profile, while Value and Momentum Scores of C indicate comparatively moderate characteristics. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The combination of a favorable Zacks Rank and A-rated Growth and VGM Scores aligns with Zacks' framework for identifying stocks with attractive potential over the next one to three months. However, the Zacks Rank remains subject to changes as analysts revise earnings estimates following the latest quarterly results.

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