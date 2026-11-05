QCOM Q4 Earnings Call Highlights Data Center Ramp and Handset Risks

QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM positioned data centers and automotive chips as the engines of its next growth phase during its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call. Management emphasized diversification even as smartphone demand and the Apple modem transition weigh on its legacy business.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.17 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16. Revenue of $10.44 billion topped the $10.15 billion consensus, providing context for a call focused on fiscal 2027 execution.

QUALCOMM Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

QUALCOMM Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

QUALCOMM Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | QUALCOMM Incorporated Quote

QCOM Sets Out an Ambitious Data Center Ramp

CEO Cristiano Amon said data center revenue should reach $5 billion in fiscal 2027, beginning with more than $650 million in the December quarter. The business is expected to exit fiscal 2027 at a $7 billion annualized rate.

CFO and COO Akash Palkhiwala said two hyperscaler relationships, including Amazon, will account for most of the fiscal 2027 target. Custom AI accelerator silicon will lead the contribution, followed by connectivity products.

During JPMorgan's questions about the customer ramp, Palkhiwala said supply, rather than demand, would constrain upside beyond the target. Amon also highlighted progress in high-bandwidth compute efficiency and new CPU customer prospects beyond Meta.

Qualcomm's Automotive Expansion Gains Scale

Amon said automotive revenue reached an approximately $8 billion annualized run rate at fiscal year-end, exceeding the company's earlier $7 billion expectation. Fifth-generation Snapdragon Digital Chassis shipments began during the September quarter.

Palkhiwala reported automotive quarterly revenue of $2 billion, up 89% year over year. He linked that growth to integrated compute modules and adoption of newer vehicle platforms.

When Melius Research questioned whether advance purchasing ahead of price increases contributed to performance, Amon attributed growth mainly to design wins becoming revenue. He said fifth-generation platforms contain substantially more silicon than older versions.

QCOM Keeps a Restrained Handset Outlook

Amon said the company assumes global handset units will be flat to down in calendar 2027. He described the June quarter as the bottom for its China Android business, followed by sequential growth.

Palkhiwala projected a mid-single-digit sequential decline in first-quarter fiscal 2027 QCT handset revenue as Android growth is offset by reduced Apple sales. Management expects handsets to account for less than half of total revenue in fiscal 2027.

Bernstein challenged whether Android improvements reflected purchases ahead of price increases. Palkhiwala cited lean channel inventories, while Amon said pricing changes primarily apply to newer phone platforms, limiting that effect.

Qualcomm Explains the Margin Trade-Off

Palkhiwala guided first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue to $10.4 billion-$11.2 billion and non-GAAP earnings to $2.15-$2.35 per share. The QCT segment's expected earnings-before-tax margin is 20-22%.

He explained that bringing data center operations into QCT reduces the segment margin outlook by three percentage points because of investment ahead of revenue. The company retains its longer-term QCT margin target of 30%.

In response to TD Cowen, Palkhiwala said product price increases should restore baseline gross margins toward the low end of the historical 48-50% range. Data center custom silicon would dilute gross margins but add to operating margins.

QCOM Secures Licensing and Network Commitments

Amon highlighted licensing renewals with Apple, Huawei and Transsion, extending stability for the company's patent business. Palkhiwala said the renewals leave the licensing revenue run rate unchanged.

Responding to Morgan Stanley, Palkhiwala indicated the agreements preserved underlying royalty economics, without disclosing contract terms. The next major renewal cycle begins in fiscal 2030.

Amon also outlined a multiyear SpaceX agreement to supply technology for Starlink Mobile's terrestrial 5G network. During Wolfe Research's questions, he said deployment begins in 2027, with revenue becoming more relevant in fiscal 2028.

Qualcomm Focuses on Delivering Its Diversification Plan

Amon framed fiscal 2027 as a shift from building new businesses to scaling them. Management expects combined non-handset QCT revenue to grow more than 60% year over year.

The key priorities are scaling data center deliveries, sustaining automotive design-win conversions and managing handset weakness. The call paired confidence in newer businesses with caution about smartphone demand and near-term margins.

QCOM's Zacks Rank and Style Scores

QCOM carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), reflecting an unfavorable earnings-estimate revision profile. Its Value and Growth Scores are both D, while its Momentum Score is A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The VGM Score of D indicates weaker combined value, growth and momentum characteristics despite the strong standalone Momentum Score. Zacks Rank and Style Scores are complementary signals, and the rank can change as analysts revise estimates following the reported results.







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