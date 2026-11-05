MOD Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Margin Recovery Plans

Modine Manufacturing CompanyMOD emphasized accelerating data center demand, expanding production capacity and efforts to recover rising material costs on its second-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings call.

Management raised its revenue outlook following the Performance Technologies spin-off but acknowledged that supply-chain expenses were delaying anticipated margin improvements. Executives outlined a second-half recovery supported by higher production volumes, customer pricing negotiations and improved component availability.

MOD Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings Results

Modine reported second-quarter fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55. However, earnings increased 27% from $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues totaled $994.4 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $974.6 million. Sales increased 35% year over year, supported by strong demand across Data Centers and Commercial HVAC.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 31% to $136.2 million, while gross margin contracted 160 basis points to 20.7%, reflecting higher material costs and operational pressures.

Modine Manufacturing Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Modine Manufacturing Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Modine Manufacturing Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

Modine Raises Fiscal 2027 Revenue Expectations

Chief financial officer Michael Lucareli projected fiscal 2027 revenues of $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion, representing 50% to 55% growth after excluding Performance Technologies from both periods.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $470 million to $500 million implies growth exceeding 50%. Management expects Data Centers revenue to increase 80% to 90% and Commercial HVAC sales to rise 10% to 15%.

The outlook reflects stronger demand but slower anticipated margin expansion because of persistent supplier cost increases. Lucareli expects positive free cash flow for the full year.

MOD Sees Record Data Center Demand

Chief executive officer Neil Brinker highlighted 95% revenue growth in Data Centers and a fourth consecutive quarter of record orders. Quarterly order intake exceeded $1 billion for the first time.

The company secured a hyperscaler program exceeding $400 million for custom air-handling units through calendar 2027. Brinker described demand visibility extending several years, supported by permitted data center projects.

MOD currently operates 13 chiller production lines and targets 20 by fiscal year-end. Capacity expansion also includes additional manufacturing operations in Calgary and higher throughput in Franklin, WI.

Modine Faces Pressure to Restore Data Center Margins

Data Centers adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.4%, reflecting material inflation, tariffs, expedited freight and higher supplier prices.

During questioning from D.A. Davidson and Oppenheimer analysts, he projected sequential margin improvement of 100 to 200 basis points in the third quarter, followed by another increase toward at least 20% in the fourth quarter.

Lucareli quantified second-quarter material-related headwinds at 375 basis points. He identified at least 250 basis points of anticipated recovery from pricing discussions already conducted with customers, alongside benefits from higher production volumes.

MOD Strengthens Critical Component Supply

Brinker said supplier reliability had improved considerably over the preceding 90 days. Both September and October achieved 100% on-time delivery across chiller plants.

Responding to William Blair, he detailed long-term supplier agreements covering fans and evaporators, with compressor negotiations progressing. These arrangements aim to secure capacity for critical components.

However, smaller supplier disruptions remain operational risks. Brinker emphasized maintaining customer delivery commitments, even when alternative sourcing and expedited transportation increase near-term costs.

Modine Expands Commercial HVAC Opportunities

Commercial HVAC revenues increased 23%, supported by higher coils, coatings and heating product sales. Brinker highlighted growing opportunities to supply specialized components to data center customers.

The company is discussing a potentially significant coils supply arrangement with a strategic customer. Brinker also noted increasing demand for corrosion-resistant coatings, which contributed to 28% revenue growth in that business.

Lucareli expects Commercial HVAC margin improvement during the second half through pricing recovery and 80/20 operating initiatives. During UBS questioning, he indicated approximately 100 basis points of full-year margin expansion.

MOD Prioritizes Execution After Portfolio Separation

Brinker described the Oct. 1 Performance Technologies separation as a strategic milestone allowing management to concentrate resources on higher-growth thermal management businesses.

Management's emphasis now centers on meeting customer schedules, restoring margins and supporting rapid capacity expansion without further supply disruptions.

The Nov. 18 Investor Day will provide additional strategic details and financial targets for fiscal 2028 and 2029.

Modine's Zacks Rank and Style Scores

MOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating an unfavorable near-term earnings estimate revision outlook despite its strong operating growth.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Its has a Value Score of B and Growth, Momentum and VGM Scores of A. These favorable growth-oriented indicators highlight attractive underlying characteristics, but the weak Zacks Rank limits their combined signal for near-term outperformance.

The Zacks Rank may change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the latest results, making subsequent estimate trends important to the stock's evolving outlook.







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