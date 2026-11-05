NVO Q3 Earnings Call Highlights GLP-1 Growth and Raised Outlook

NovoNVO raised its 2026 outlook following stronger third-quarter performance, supported by obesity treatment demand, accelerating Wegovy pill adoption and improving patient volumes across its core businesses.

During the third-quarter 2026 earnings call, management emphasized international expansion, upcoming product launches and pricing pressures. Executives also addressed concerns about Medicare-driven growth, competition and the company's prospects for 2027.

Novo reported third-quarter earnings of 89 cents per share, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. Revenues reached $12.19 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion, representing a 7.10% positive surprise.

Novo Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Novo Nordisk A/S Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Novo price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Novo Quote

Novo Raises Outlook Amid GLP-1 Momentum

Chief financial officer Karsten Knudsen said Novo now expects adjusted sales growth of negative 2% to positive 2% at constant exchange rates (CER) for 2026, reflecting increased expectations for GLP-1 product sales.

Adjusted operating profit growth is also projected between negative 2% and positive 2% at CER, supported by improved sales expectations, cost optimization and disciplined resource allocation.

The company increased its free cash flow outlook to DKK 60 billion to DKK 70 billion. However, management expects declining U.S. sales and continued pricing pressure despite international growth.

NVO Benefits From Expanding Wegovy Pill Adoption

Executive vice president of U.S. Operations Jamey Millar highlighted continued Wegovy pill momentum, with more than 8 million cumulative U.S. prescriptions since launch.

Wegovy pill maintained approximately 80% of new-to-brand prescriptions in the oral obesity segment. Quarterly pill volumes increased approximately 20% sequentially, while injectable Wegovy volumes rose approximately 10%.

Executive vice president of International Operations Emil Larsen highlighted encouraging launches in the United Kingdom and UAE, where Wegovy pill secured approximately 90% and 80% market shares, respectively. Novo expects availability in more than 20 international markets by the first half of 2027.

Novo Faces Questions Over Medicare-Driven Demand

During the analyst Q&A, BofA Securities questioned the Medicare Bridge program's contribution to Wegovy pill prescription growth.

Millar acknowledged that sequential growth was substantially supported by Bridge prescriptions. Excluding the program, the broader obesity treatment category remained relatively flat between May and October, reflecting seasonal demand patterns.

Jefferies subsequently questioned whether GLP-1 growth could continue without this contribution. Millar reiterated Bridge's importance while emphasizing broader market-access initiatives. Management also discussed employer concerns about rising treatment costs as patient volumes expand.

NVO Prepares CagriSema for Commercial Launch

Executive vice president and chief scientific Officer Martin Lange highlighted encouraging CagriSema clinical results ahead of its anticipated U.S. launch in early 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

In the REDEFINE 9 trial, CagriSema delivered 21% weight loss at 68 weeks. The REIMAGINE 5 study demonstrated 12.4% weight loss versus 9.1% for tirzepatide 5 mg in patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

During Q&A, Goldman Sachs questioned the planned commercialization strategy. Millar emphasized expanding treatment options through differentiated products without detailing specific launch segmentation. Management also highlighted preparations for Frehemgo launches across the United States and Europe.

Novo's 2027 Growth Prospects Face Pricing Pressure

BNP Paribas and UBS questioned whether Novo could return to revenue growth in 2027.

President and CEO Mike Doustdar declined to provide numerical guidance. He identified continued Wegovy pill adoption, annualization of Medicare Bridge benefits and upcoming product launches as positive contributors.

However, Doustdar highlighted semaglutide loss-of-exclusivity effects, persistent weakness in China and potentially less favorable U.S. gross-to-net adjustments. Millar also reiterated expectations for continued Ozempic price erosion of approximately 10% to 15% annually.

NVO Focuses on Execution Following a Strong Quarter

The earnings performance was accompanied by adjusted operating profit growth of 27% at CER, although reported profitability was affected by impairment charges.

Management's overarching emphasis remained on sustaining patient growth, improving commercial execution and translating pipeline progress into successful launches while navigating pricing challenges.

NVO's Zacks Rank and Style Scores Signal Mixed Prospects

Novo currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a neutral near-term earnings estimate revision outlook. Its Value Score of A reflects attractive valuation characteristics, while its Growth Score of C indicates moderate growth characteristics. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

However, the Momentum Score of F points to unfavorable price momentum, while the VGM Score of C reflects a mixed combination of value, growth and momentum characteristics. These scores highlight divergent investment-style signals rather than uniformly favorable prospects.

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