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Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 5th
By Zacks Equity Research,3 days ago
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5:
H2O America HTO: This water utility company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
H2O America Price and Consensus
H2O America price-consensus-chart | H2O America Quote
H2O's shares gained 2.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
H2O America Price
H2O America price | H2O America Quote
Crane Company CR: This industrial manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Crane Company Price and Consensus
Crane Company price-consensus-chart | Crane Company Quote
Cheniere’s shares gained 14.0% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Crane Company Price
Crane Company price | Crane Company Quote
Omnicell, Inc. OMCL: This healthcare technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Omnicell, Inc. Price and Consensus
Omnicell, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Omnicell, Inc. Quote
Omnicell’s shares gained 9.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A
Omnicell, Inc. Price
Omnicell, Inc. price | Omnicell, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
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Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL): Free Stock Analysis Report
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H2O America (HTO): Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).