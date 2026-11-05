Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5:

H2O America HTO: This water utility company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

H2O America Price and Consensus

H2O America Price and Consensus

H2O America price-consensus-chart | H2O America Quote

H2O's shares gained 2.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

H2O America Price

H2O America Price

H2O America price | H2O America Quote

Crane Company CR: This industrial manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Crane Company Price and Consensus

Crane Company Price and Consensus

Crane Company price-consensus-chart | Crane Company Quote

Cheniere’s shares gained 14.0% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Crane Company Price

Crane Company Price

Crane Company price | Crane Company Quote

Omnicell, Inc. OMCL: This healthcare technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Omnicell, Inc. Price and Consensus

Omnicell, Inc. Price and Consensus

Omnicell, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Omnicell, Inc. Quote

Omnicell’s shares gained 9.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Omnicell, Inc. Price

Omnicell, Inc. Price

Omnicell, Inc. price | Omnicell, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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