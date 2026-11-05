TRVG Q3 Earnings Call Highlights 2027 Growth and Margin Plans

trivago N.V.TRVG emphasized sustained revenue growth, improving profitability and disciplined brand investment during its third-quarter 2026 earnings call. Management also outlined its 2027 outlook, highlighting stronger booking conversion and customer retention.

The company reported earnings of 2 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. Revenues of $221.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $219.8 million.

Trivago N.V. ADS Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Trivago N.V. ADS Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Trivago N.V. ADS price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Trivago N.V. ADS Quote

Trivago Targets Higher Profitability in 2027

CEO Johannes Thomas reaffirmed expectations for mid-teens percentage revenue growth and approximately €30 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2026. Management expects double-digit revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA of around €45 million in 2027.

CFO Wolf Schmuhl reiterated the company's objective of achieving a 10% adjusted EBITDA margin by 2028, supported by improving conversion, stronger retention and compounding returns from brand investments.

Management acknowledged difficult fourth-quarter comparisons following exceptionally strong results a year earlier. However, early October performance remained consistent with expectations.

TRVG Sees Compounding Returns From Brand Spending

Thomas emphasized that continued brand marketing investment is attracting more travelers directly to trivago, reducing reliance on third-party acquisition channels.

Americas and Developed Europe each delivered 15% year-over-year referral revenue growth. Rest of World declined 10%, reflecting currency headwinds and disruptions associated with the Middle East conflict.

Schmuhl reported that global return on advertising spend remained broadly stable at 133.2%, despite increased brand investment. Management expects advertising spending growth to moderate as earlier investments generate additional returns.

Trivago Defends Americas Advertising Strategy

During the question-and-answer session, a JPMorgan analyst questioned increased U.S. advertising spending and the expected recovery in Americas advertising returns.

Schmuhl explained that favorable advertising responsiveness encouraged management to increase regional spending by 23%. Consequently, Americas return on advertising spend declined to 129% from 135.4%.

Thomas clarified that temporary declines in advertising efficiency can accompany attractive long-term investment opportunities. He expects returns to recover under normal conditions while maintaining flexibility to increase spending when favorable opportunities emerge.

TRVG Expands Personalization and Member Engagement

Thomas highlighted product improvements as central to trivago's customer retention strategy. Booking conversion has improved 50% since the third quarter of 2023, supported by better hotel rankings, personalized recommendations and improved pricing presentation.

Logged-in members now generate more than 35% of referral revenue before intersegment eliminations. Management emphasized that greater member engagement supports repeat visits and customer relationship management activities with attractive economics.

The company also expanded Book & Go, which more than doubled its referral revenue share year over year. The offering has become a top-five marketplace participant, strengthening trivago's integrated booking capabilities.

Trivago Accelerates AI Integration Across Operations

Thomas described artificial intelligence as an important operational priority. AI now generates more than 80% of code in key repositories, while developer output increased 44% over the latest six-month period.

The company also completed its unified mobile application rebuild substantially faster than traditional development estimates. Management highlighted improvements in AI-powered hotel recommendations, review summaries and natural-language search.

During the Q&A session, a JPMorgan analyst asked about traffic originating from AI-driven platforms. Thomas said these channels still contribute significantly less than 1% of referral revenues, despite renewed growth during the third quarter.

TRVG Addresses Google's European Search Changes

A B. Riley Securities analyst questioned the implications of Google's adjustments under Europe's Digital Markets Act.

Thomas described the changes as progress toward more balanced competition, particularly through revised hotel-search presentation formats. However, he maintained that certain Google search features remain problematic from trivago's perspective.

Management has not observed a measurable material business impact so far. Thomas nevertheless viewed a more level competitive environment as beneficial to trivago's ability to attract customers directly.

Trivago Maintains Its Long-Term Operating Focus

Management's commentary emphasized disciplined brand investment, improving conversion and stronger engagement with existing customers as foundations for sustained growth.

The company remains focused on increasing profitability alongside revenue expansion while navigating regional travel pressures and evolving search competition.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores Signal Mixed Prospects

TRVG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a neutral near-term outlook. Its Value Score of A and Growth Score of A reflect favorable characteristics in those investment styles, while its Momentum Score of D indicates weaker price-trend characteristics. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The stock's VGM Score of A reflects attractive combined value, growth and momentum characteristics. However, the Zacks framework generally favors pairing strong Style Scores with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). The current Hold ranking warrants a balanced assessment and may change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the quarterly results.

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