Cummins (CMI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Cummins (CMI) reported $9.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.5%. EPS of $7.71 for the same period compares to $5.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.38, the EPS surprise was -8%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Unit shipments - Engine - Light-duty : 44,800 versus 52,403 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 44,800 versus 52,403 estimated by two analysts on average. Unit shipments - Engine - Heavy-duty : 33,200 compared to the 29,063 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 33,200 compared to the 29,063 average estimate based on two analysts. Unit shipments - Engine - Medium-duty : 85,700 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 81,796.

: 85,700 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 81,796. Unit shipments - Engine - Total : 163,700 versus 163,261 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 163,700 versus 163,261 estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales- Engine- Light-duty automotive : $500 million versus $665.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.2% change.

: $500 million versus $665.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.2% change. Net Sales- Engine- Heavy-duty truck : $1.02 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $945.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.6%.

: $1.02 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $945.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.6%. Net Sales- Engine- Medium-duty truck and bus : $1.05 billion versus $949.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.3% change.

: $1.05 billion versus $949.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.3% change. Net Sales- Distribution : $3.31 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

: $3.31 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%. Net Sales- Accelera : $103 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $70.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.9%.

: $103 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $70.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.9%. Net Sales- Components : $2.86 billion versus $2.88 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.6% change.

: $2.86 billion versus $2.88 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.6% change. Net Sales- Engine : $3.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.2%.

: $3.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.2%. Net Sales- Intersegment Eliminations: $-2.25 billion versus $-2.14 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change.

Here is how Cummins performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Cummins here>>>

Shares of Cummins have returned -8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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