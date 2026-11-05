Qnity Q3 Earnings Call Highlights AI Demand and Higher Outlook

Qnity Electronics, Inc.Q raised its 2026 financial outlook following strong third-quarter growth, supported by accelerating demand for advanced semiconductor materials, AI infrastructure and next-generation packaging technologies.

Management emphasized expanding materials content, sustained customer demand and improving profitability. The earnings call also addressed capacity expansion, gross margin opportunities and the sustainability of growth heading into 2027.

Qnity Raises 2026 Outlook on Strong Demand

Chief financial officer Ken Rizvi said Qnity raised its full-year revenue outlook by $200 million, reflecting stronger demand and improved semiconductor wafer-start expectations.

The company now expects 2026 revenues of $5.77 billion to $5.83 billion, adjusted operating EBITDA of $1.785 billion to $1.805 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $4.95 to $5.05. Adjusted free cash flow guidance stands at $800 million to $900 million.

Rizvi expects fourth-quarter revenue growth of approximately 26% year over year at the guidance midpoint, while acknowledging normal consumer electronics seasonality and year-end customer inventory management.

Q's AI-Driven Interconnect Business Gains Momentum

Chief Executive Officer Jon Kemp identified thermal management, advanced packaging and AI printed circuit boards as major growth engines within Interconnect Solutions.

These three platforms represented approximately 30% of segment revenues and collectively grew more than 50% during the quarter. Thermal management remained the largest contributor among them.

Responding to a BMO Capital Markets analyst, Kemp said the remaining Interconnect portfolio generated mid-teens growth, supported by electromagnetic interference shielding, high-reliability circuitry and premium consumer electronics.

Qnity Sees Advanced Nodes Driving Content Growth

Kemp highlighted rising materials intensity as semiconductor manufacturers transition toward smaller nodes and increasingly complex chip architectures.

Advanced-node products grew 25% year over year and represented approximately 44% of semiconductor-related revenues compared with 42% during the first half.

During an exchange with Fermium Research, Kemp explained that earlier process-of-record wins are supporting current growth. He expects advanced nodes to reach 50% of the semiconductor portfolio well before decade-end.

Q Targets Higher Margins Through Mix Improvements

Rizvi attributed stronger profitability to favorable product mix, manufacturing execution and increased operating leverage.

Third-quarter adjusted gross margin reached 47.8%, improving 270 basis points year over year. Adjusted operating

EBITDA rose 36% to $503 million, while adjusted EPS of $1.46 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. Revenue of $1.56 billion surpassed the $1.48 billion consensus.

Qnity Electronics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Qnity Electronics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Qnity Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Qnity Electronics, Inc. Quote

Addressing Goldman Sachs and Oppenheimer analysts, Rizvi outlined a long-term objective of exceeding 50% gross margin through technology innovation, operational efficiency and improved value capture. Management provided no specific achievement date.

Qnity Expands Capacity for Future Semiconductor Demand

Kemp said Qnity is tracking more than 15 advanced fabs scheduled to begin production within the next year, creating opportunities for future materials consumption.

He explained that process qualification can require 12 to 18 months following equipment installation, making customer production ramps central to revenue growth.

Responding to Barclays, Kemp expressed confidence in Qnity's capacity to support demand through 2027 and beyond. Select expansion projects have been accelerated, while modular investments within existing facilities provide operational flexibility.

Q Maintains Disciplined Capital Allocation

Rizvi reiterated that organic investment remains the company's primary capital allocation priority, followed by selective acquisitions and shareholder returns.

Qnity generated $320 million in adjusted free cash flow during the quarter. Net leverage was approximately 1.7 times, below management's stated ceiling of three times.

The company also continues investing in research, manufacturing capacity and information technology independence. Rizvi said more than 70% of revenues had transitioned onto standalone systems, with further progress expected during 2027.

Qnity's Management Maintains Focus on Execution

Management remained confident about multiyear demand opportunities tied to AI adoption, advanced packaging and semiconductor technology transitions.

However, executives tied sustained outperformance to successful customer technology commercialization and timely capacity ramps. Their priorities remain improving margins, expanding materials content and maintaining investment discipline.

What Q's Zacks Rank and Style Scores Indicate

Qnity currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a neutral near-term earnings estimate revision outlook. Its Value Score of D and Momentum Score of D point to relatively weaker characteristics in those categories. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Growth Score of C and composite VGM Score of C indicate middle-range positioning. These scores do not place Qnity among stocks combining top Zacks Ranks with the strongest Style Scores.

The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the reported results, making subsequent estimate revisions important to monitor.





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