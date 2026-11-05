Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2026, Krispy Kreme (DNUT) reported revenue of $328.76 million, down 12.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.06, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $316.04 million, representing a surprise of +4.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +200%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Global Points of Access : 15,889 compared to the 15,704 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 15,889 compared to the 15,704 average estimate based on two analysts. Global Hubs, by segment and type - U.S. - Doughnut Factories : 6 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.

: 6 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Fresh Shops : 46 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 47.

: 46 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 47. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Fresh Delivery Doors : 6,240 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6,286.

: 6,240 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6,286. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Total : 6,462 versus 6,501 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6,462 versus 6,501 estimated by two analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Hot Light Theater Shops : 47 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 49.

: 47 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 49. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Fresh Shops : 449 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 451.

: 449 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 451. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Carts, Food Trucks, and Other : 18 compared to the 18 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 18 compared to the 18 average estimate based on two analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Fresh Delivery Doors : 3,983 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,773.

: 3,983 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,773. Geographic Revenue- U.S. : $160.88 million versus $162.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.6% change.

: $160.88 million versus $162.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.6% change. Geographic Revenue- Market Development : $44.41 million compared to the $36.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +135.3% year over year.

: $44.41 million compared to the $36.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +135.3% year over year. Geographic Revenue- International: $123.48 million versus $115.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12% change.

Here is how Krispy Kreme performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Krispy Kreme here>>>

Shares of Krispy Kreme have returned +20.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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