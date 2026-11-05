UBER Q3 Earnings Call Highlights AV Expansion and Mobility Challenges

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER emphasized autonomous vehicle expansion, improving Delivery momentum and targeted investments to address driver shortages during its third-quarter 2026 earnings call. Management outlined plans to accelerate driverless commercial operations while maintaining profitability.

The company also highlighted record platform engagement, growing membership adoption and opportunities in grocery and retail. However, international Mobility supply constraints and higher fuel costs remain near-term challenges as Uber enters the fourth quarter.

UBER Misses Earnings Estimates but Revenues Edge Higher

Uber reported third-quarter 2026 GAAP earnings of 25 cents per share, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. However, non-GAAP earnings reached 88 cents per share, increasing 35% year over year.

Revenues totaled $14.77 billion, marginally exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.74 billion. Revenues increased 10% year over year.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Uber Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

Chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi highlighted record engagement, with monthly active platform consumers reaching 215 million. Gross bookings increased 20% to $59.8 billion, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of growth exceeding 20%.

Uber Addresses International Mobility Supply Constraints

Khosrowshahi acknowledged that Mobility growth fell below management's expectations as driver availability struggled to match demand across several international markets.

During questioning from Bernstein, chief financial officer Balaji Krishnamurthy identified elevated fuel costs in Brazil and India, alongside immigration-related supply pressures in Canada, as key challenges.

Management is increasing targeted investments in driver acquisition, retention and engagement. Krishnamurthy noted encouraging improvements in global driver supply hours during October, particularly in Brazil and India.

UBER Accelerates Autonomous Vehicle Commercialization

Khosrowshahi outlined plans to expand Uber's fully driverless fleet to approximately 700 vehicles by year-end 2026 and more than 2,000 by the end of 2027.

During discussions with Goldman Sachs and Citi analysts, management emphasized improving vehicle utilization and establishing economically sustainable commercial operations. Additional autonomous partnerships are expected to support expansion across domestic and international markets.

Krishnamurthy explained that Uber intends to transition toward third-party financing as autonomous fleets scale. The company expects limited near-term capital deployment, with financing arrangements becoming increasingly important as deployments expand beyond 2027.

Uber Sees Stronger Delivery and Grocery Opportunities

Delivery gross bookings increased 23% year over year on a constant-currency basis, supported by stronger restaurant demand and expanding grocery and retail operations.

Khosrowshahi told Morgan Stanley analysts that grocery and retail operations reached a $15 billion annualized run rate, growing 40% year over year. Investments remain focused on merchant selection, affordability and fulfillment reliability.

Management also highlighted approximately 55 million Uber One members. Membership benefits and broader merchant selection continue supporting consumer engagement, while selective investments in dark stores could strengthen quick-commerce capabilities.

UBER Prioritizes Organic Growth and Capital Discipline

During questioning from Wolfe Research, Khosrowshahi emphasized organic expansion and autonomous vehicle development as Uber's leading capital allocation priorities.

Management intends to moderate additional acquisition activity while integrating previously announced transactions. Strategic investments in premium transportation, corporate services and delivery capabilities remain important.

Krishnamurthy also projected fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings of 95-99 cents per share. Gross bookings are expected between $63.25 billion and $65.25 billion, representing constant-currency growth of 18-22% year over year.

Uber Maintains Focus on Profitable Expansion

Management's overarching message centered on balancing sustained platform growth with investments in driver availability, Delivery engagement and autonomous transportation.

Khosrowshahi emphasized operational execution, while Krishnamurthy reiterated the company's commitment to expanding profitability despite near-term marketplace investments. The transition toward commercially scalable autonomous operations remains a central strategic priority.

UBER's Zacks Rank and Style Scores Signal

Uber currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a neutral near-term outlook based on earnings estimate revision trends. Its Value Score of C and Momentum Score of C reflect moderate positioning across valuation and price momentum characteristics.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

However, the company's Growth Score of B highlights relatively favorable growth attributes. Its VGM Score of B also indicates an attractive combined profile across value, growth and momentum factors.

Although favorable Growth and VGM scores complement Uber's investment profile, its Zacks Rank #3 provides a more balanced signal than the top-ranked categories. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the third-quarter results.

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