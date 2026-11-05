DAVE Q3 Earnings Call Highlights Higher Outlook and Credit Gains

Dave Inc. DAVE emphasized accelerating member acquisition, improving credit performance and stronger monetization during its third-quarter 2026 earnings call. Management raised its full-year financial outlook following higher revenues and continued profitability improvements.

Chief executive officer Jason Wilk highlighted the company's CashAI underwriting enhancements, expanding ExtraCash limits and early adoption of Dave Flex. Management also addressed credit loss provisions, customer acquisition economics and funding capacity during analyst discussions.

DAVE Beats Revenue Estimates but Earnings Fall Short

Dave reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.39 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.45. Adjusted earnings declined 1% year over year.

Revenues reached $197.7 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $191.2 million and increasing 31% year over year.

Dave Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dave Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dave Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dave Inc. Quote

Chief financial officer and chief operating officer Kyle Beilman highlighted adjusted EBITDA of $82 million, up 39% year over year, with the adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 41% from 39%.

Dave Sees Stronger Member Acquisition Economics

Wilk reported record new member additions of approximately 1.1 million, representing 35% year-over-year growth. Marketing investment increased more than 50%, while customer acquisition costs rose 14%.

During questioning from Citizens JMP Securities, Wilk attributed acquisition strength to established marketing channels, word-of-mouth referrals and AI-generated advertising content.

Beilman emphasized that customer acquisition payback periods remained around four months despite higher spending. Management expects newer member cohorts to support revenue growth as engagement and monetization increase with tenure.

DAVE Expands ExtraCash Limits With CashAI Improvements

Wilk highlighted ExtraCash originations of $2.5 billion, increasing 23% year over year. Average advance sizes reached $225 in September following the rollout of CashAI v6.0.

The September 28-day past-due rate fell below 2%, demonstrating improving early credit performance. Management also began testing ExtraCash limits exceeding $600.

Responding to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analysts, Beilman clarified that earlier collection improvements accelerated repayments without reducing ultimate losses as much as initially anticipated. Management recalibrated its credit provision forecasts accordingly.

Dave Flex Gains Traction Ahead of Broader Expansion

Wilk highlighted encouraging early adoption of Dave Flex, the company's Pay in Four credit card, with active users expanding into the tens of thousands.

During questioning from Citizens JMP Securities, Wilk explained that existing ExtraCash users adopting Dave Flex generally maintained their previous ExtraCash usage, indicating complementary product engagement.

Management plans to optimize acquisition economics before broader expansion in 2027. Dave expects a more meaningful revenue contribution from Flex during the second half of next year.

DAVE Raises Full-Year Revenue and Profit Outlook

Beilman raised 2026 revenue guidance to $746-$750 million from the previous range of $725-$735 million, reflecting stronger member growth and monetization.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance increased to $327 million to $330 million from $315 million to $325 million. Adjusted earnings guidance rose to $17.45-$17.65 per share from $17-$17.50.

Management expects fourth-quarter revenues of approximately $221 million at the guidance midpoint, representing roughly 35% year-over-year growth. Beilman also anticipates fourth-quarter non-GAAP gross margin, exceeding the second-quarter levels.

Dave Strengthens Funding Flexibility and Capital Returns

Beilman highlighted an amended Coastal Community Bank agreement that increased ExtraCash funding capacity to $325 million from $225 million.

During questioning from Lake Street Capital Markets, Beilman indicated that Dave expects Coastal to fund the vast majority of future originations, supporting greater capital flexibility.

The company ended September with $315 million in cash, investments and restricted cash. Management continues prioritizing organic growth investments and opportunistic share repurchases while maintaining disciplined capital allocation.

DAVE Maintains Focus on Profitable Member Growth

Management's commentary emphasized scaling customer acquisition while improving credit underwriting, monetization and operating leverage.

Wilk remains focused on expanding ExtraCash utilization and developing Dave Flex, while Beilman highlighted stronger funding flexibility and expectations for continued growth into 2027.

Dave's Zacks Rank and Style Scores Signal

Dave currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating favorable near-term earnings estimate revision trends. Its Growth Score of A reflects strong growth characteristics, while its VGM Score of B indicates attractive combined value, growth and momentum attributes.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

However, the company's Value Score of C reflects moderate valuation characteristics, while its Momentum Score of D indicates weaker price momentum. The combination of a Zacks Rank #2 and favorable Growth and VGM Scores aligns with the Zacks framework for identifying potential outperformers over the next one to three months. Nevertheless, the Zacks Rank remains subject to change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the latest quarterly results.

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